Aussies on Tour: Quintet reap rewards in Singapore - PGA of Australia

Five Australians will reap the rewards of their performance across last year’s domestic season when they line up in this week’s Porsche Singapore Classic.

The start in the DP World Tour event for Matthew Griffin, Jak Carter, Brett Coletta, Cameron John (pictured) and Daniel Gale is a direct result of their finish on the 2023/2024 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit.

A fortnight out from the completion of the 2024/2025 season at The National Golf Club, it is a timely reminder of what is on offer.

It was John’s victory at The National 12 months ago that saw him climb to seventh on the final Order of Merit and has paved the way to play the Alfred Dunhill Links in Scotland and now this week in Singapore.

Sixth on last year’s Order of Merit, Carter also played the Dunhill Links and could advance his playing career immeasurably with a strong result this week.

The two most recent Order of Merit winners, David Micheluzzi and Kazuma Kobori, are also teeing it up at Laguna National along with West Australian Jason Scrivener and Kiwi Daniel Hillier.

The Australian influence is strong, too, at the Asian Tour’s International Series Macau.

Ripper GC spearhead Lucas Herbert returns after finishing third in this event 12 months ago and is one of 13 Aussies in the field.

Adam Scott will lead the charge at the PGA TOUR’s Valspar Championship in Florida and there are nine Aussies playing the Hoag Classic on the PGA TOUR Champions.

Round 1 tee times AEDT

PGA TOUR

Valspar Championship

Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Cse), Palm Harbor, Florida

9:57pm Ryan Fox (NZ)

10:13pm* Adam Scott

3:01am Aaron Baddeley

3:23am Karl Vilips

3:56am Cam Davis

Recent champion: Peter Malnati

Past Aussie winners: John Senden (2014)

Prize money: $US8.7m

TV times: Live 10:30pm-9am Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday on Fox Sports 503.

DP World Tour

Porsche Singapore Classic

Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore, Singapore

10:50am David Micheluzzi

10:55am* Daniel Hillier (NZ)

11am Matthew Griffin

11:30am Kazuma Kobori (NZ)

11:55am* Brett Coletta

12pm Jak Carter

3:10pm Jason Scrivener

3:35pm* Cameron John

4:25pm* Daniel Gale

Recent champion: Jesper Svensson

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: $US2.5m

TV times: Live 4pm-8pm Thursday, Friday on Fox Sports 503; Live 1:30pm-6pm Saturday on Fox Sports 505; Live 1pm-6pm Sunday on Fox Sports 507.

Asian Tour

International Series Macau presented by Wynn

Macau Golf and Country Club, Macau

9:50am* Nick Voke (NZ), Denzel Ieremia (NZ)

10:10am* Matt Jones

10:45am Maverick Antcliff

10:50am* Travis Smyth

11:15am Jed Morgan

11:20am* Jack Thompson

11:25am Aaron Wilkin

11:35am Brett Rankin

2:35pm* Kevin Yuan

2:55pm* Todd Sinnott

3:30pm Lucas Herbert

3:35pm* Scott Hend

4pm Wade Ormsby

4:15pm* Lawry Flynn

Recent champion: John Catlin

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: $US2m

TV times: Live 4:30pm-8:30pm Thursday, Friday; Live 4pm-7pm Saturday on Fox Sports 507.

PGA TOUR Champions

Hoag Classic

Newport Beach CC, Newport Beach, California

Australasians in the field: Steven Alker (NZ), Steve Allan, Stuart Appleby, David Bransdon, Greg Chalmers, Richard Green, Mark Hensby, Brendan Jones, Rod Pampling, Cameron Percy.

Recent champion: Padraig Harrington

Past Aussie winners: Rodger Davis (2003)

Prize money: $US2m

TV times: Live 9am-11am Saturday on Fox Sports 503; Live 7am-10am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 507.

HotelPlanner Tour

Delhi Challenge

Classic Golf & Country Club, Gurugram, Haryana, India

12:40pm* Haydn Barron

1:50pm Sam Jones (NZ)

6:05pm Danny List

7:05pm* Hayden Hopewell

Recent champion: John Parry

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: $US300,000