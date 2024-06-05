Aussies on Tour: Perth star to make pro debut - PGA of Australia

Maddison Hinson-Tolchard has been a professional golfer in the making since she was a little girl growing up in Perth.

This week, the former Australian Junior champion gets the opportunity to live out that dream.

Hinson-Tolchard, a Karrie Webb Scholarship-holder, makes her professional debut on the Epson Tour in Michigan, playing for a $US 200,000 prize pool.

The 22-year-old from Gosnells Golf Club is excited at the prospects, having completed her studies and graduated in exercise science from Oklahoma State University where she won a Big 10 title in 2023.

She has held off turning professional so that she could complete her degree and also compete in the 2024 Augusta Women’s Invitational tournament, but the time has arrived.

“Been a long time coming but I finally get to say I’m a professional golfer!!” she posted on social media this week.

“Thank you to my whole team back in Aus for always backing me, I can’t wait to take this next step with you guys and my biggest thanks goes to my family for always believing in me.”

Karrie Webb, the seven-time major champion and World Golf Hall of Famer was among those who reached out to her this week.

Hinson-Tolchard secured playing rights on the secondary tour in the United States by reaching the second stage of LPGA Tour school last year.

Half of the Epson Tour season has passed already, meaning that she has come catching up to do.

The top 15 players on the Epson Tour by season’s end earn LPGA Tour cards for 2025, which was the vehicle by which another Aussie, Gabriela Ruffels, graduated to the main tour this year.

Hinson-Tolchard has represented WA and Australia at all levels and won the 2018 Australian Junior at just 16 years old.

Meanwhile Jason Day and Cam Davis lead the Australian charge at the PGA TOUR’S elevated event, The Memorial tournament in Ohio this weekend.

The 49-year-old Webb makes her first appearance since 2022 on the LPGA Tour in New Jersey this weekend, alongside a bunch of Aussies.

PHOTO: Maddison Hinson-Tolchard is looking to build after a stellar amateur career. Image: Getty

Round 1 tee times AEST

PGA TOUR

The Memorial Tournament

Dublin, Ohio

1.35am Cam Davis

5.10am Jason Day

Defending champion: Viktor Hovland.

Past Aussie winners: Greg Norman (1990, 1995), David Graham (1980)

Prizemoney $US20 million

TV times: 4am-8am Fox Sports and Kayo Sports

LPGA Tour

Shoprite Classic

Galloway, New Jersey

Australasians competing: Karrie Webb, Hannah Green, Grace Kim, Steph Kyriacou, Sarah Kemp, Hira Naveed, Karis Davidson, Robyn Choi

Defending champion: Ashleigh Buhai

Past Aussie winners: Karrie Webb (2013)

Prizemoney $US1.75 million

TV times: nil

DP World Tour/Ladies European Tour

Scandinavian Mixed

Vasatorp Golf Club, Sweden

Daniel Hillier (NZ) 12.30am

Jason Scrivener 1.20am

Defending champion: Dale Whitnall

Past Aussie winners: nil

Prizemoney $US2 million

TV times: 9pm-2am Fox Sports and Kayo Sports

Epson Tour

Firekeepers Casino Hotel Championship

Battle Creek Country Club, Michigan

Australasians competing: Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Amelia Garvey (NZ), Cassie Porter, Fiona Xu (NZ), Su Oh, Amy Chu, Soo Jin Lee

Defending champion: Siyun Liu

Past Aussie winners: nil

Prizemoney $US200,000

Japan Tour

BMW Tour Championship

Shishido Hills Country Club, Ibaraki

9.44am Brad Kennedy

11.28am Anthony Quayle

12.42pm Michael Hendry

Defending champion: Takumi Kanaya

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney: ¥150 million

PGA Champions

American Family Insurance Championship

University Ridge GC, Wisconsin

12.22am Greg Chalmers

12.33am Richard Green

12.55am Mark Hensby

1.06am Stuart Appleby

1.06am* Cameron Percy

1.17am* John Senden

1.39am* Rod Pampling

1.50am* David Bransdon

2.01am* Steve Allan, Michael Wright (NZ)

Defending champion: Steve Stricker

Past Aussie winners: nil

Prizemoney: $US2.4million

Challenge Tour

Challenge de Cadiz

Cadiz, Spain

4.10pm Connor McKinney

4.10pm* Hayden Hopewell

4.50pm Andrew Martin

9.10pm Tom Power Horan

Defending champion: Sam Hutsby

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney €270,000

Korn Ferry Tour

BMW Charity Pro Am

Thornblade Club, South Carolina

9.40pm Rhein Gibson

2.50am Dimi Papadatos

2.50am* Brett Drewitt

Defending champion: Adrian Dumont de Chassart

Past Aussie winners: Rhein Gibson (2019), Rod Pampling (2015), Nick Flanagan (2007, 2012), Michael Sim (2009)

Prizemoney $US1 million

LIV Houston

Golf Club of Houston

Australasians competing: Cameron Smith, Lucas Herbert, Wade Ormsby, Matt Jones, Ben Campbell (NZ), Danny Lee (NZ), Marc Leishman

Defending champion: nil

Past Australian winners: nil

Prizemoney: $US25 million

Korean PGA Tour

KPGA Championship

Seoul, South Korea

Australasians competing: Matthew Griffin, Jun-Seok Lee, Richard Lee (NZ), Won Joon Lee

Defending champion: Seungbing Choi

Past Aussie winners: Matthew Griffin (2014)

Prizemoney 1.5 million Korean Won