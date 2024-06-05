Aussies on Tour: Perth star to make pro debut - PGA of Australia

Maddison Hinson-Tolchard has been a professional golfer in the making since she was a little girl growing up in Perth.
This week, the former Australian Junior champion gets the opportunity to live out that dream.
Hinson-Tolchard, a Karrie Webb Scholarship-holder, makes her professional debut on the Epson Tour in Michigan, playing for a $US 200,000 prize pool.
The 22-year-old from Gosnells Golf Club is excited at the prospects, having completed her studies and graduated in exercise science from Oklahoma State University where she won a Big 10 title in 2023.
She has held off turning professional so that she could complete her degree and also compete in the 2024 Augusta Women’s Invitational tournament, but the time has arrived.
“Been a long time coming but I finally get to say I’m a professional golfer!!” she posted on social media this week.
“Thank you to my whole team back in Aus for always backing me, I can’t wait to take this next step with you guys and my biggest thanks goes to my family for always believing in me.”
Karrie Webb, the seven-time major champion and World Golf Hall of Famer was among those who reached out to her this week.
Hinson-Tolchard secured playing rights on the secondary tour in the United States by reaching the second stage of LPGA Tour school last year.
Half of the Epson Tour season has passed already, meaning that she has come catching up to do.
The top 15 players on the Epson Tour by season’s end earn LPGA Tour cards for 2025, which was the vehicle by which another Aussie, Gabriela Ruffels, graduated to the main tour this year.
Hinson-Tolchard has represented WA and Australia at all levels and won the 2018 Australian Junior at just 16 years old.
Meanwhile Jason Day and Cam Davis lead the Australian charge at the PGA TOUR’S elevated event, The Memorial tournament in Ohio this weekend.
The 49-year-old Webb makes her first appearance since 2022 on the LPGA Tour in New Jersey this weekend, alongside a bunch of Aussies.
PHOTO: Maddison Hinson-Tolchard is looking to build after a stellar amateur career. Image: Getty
Round 1 tee times AEST
PGA TOUR
The Memorial Tournament
Dublin, Ohio
1.35am Cam Davis
5.10am Jason Day
Defending champion: Viktor Hovland.
Past Aussie winners: Greg Norman (1990, 1995), David Graham (1980)
Prizemoney $US20 million
TV times: 4am-8am Fox Sports and Kayo Sports
LPGA Tour
Shoprite Classic
Galloway, New Jersey
Australasians competing: Karrie Webb, Hannah Green, Grace Kim, Steph Kyriacou, Sarah Kemp, Hira Naveed, Karis Davidson, Robyn Choi
Defending champion: Ashleigh Buhai
Past Aussie winners: Karrie Webb (2013)
Prizemoney $US1.75 million
TV times: nil
DP World Tour/Ladies European Tour
Scandinavian Mixed
Vasatorp Golf Club, Sweden
Daniel Hillier (NZ) 12.30am
Jason Scrivener 1.20am
Defending champion: Dale Whitnall
Past Aussie winners: nil
Prizemoney $US2 million
TV times: 9pm-2am Fox Sports and Kayo Sports
Epson Tour
Firekeepers Casino Hotel Championship
Battle Creek Country Club, Michigan
Australasians competing: Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Amelia Garvey (NZ), Cassie Porter, Fiona Xu (NZ), Su Oh, Amy Chu, Soo Jin Lee
Defending champion: Siyun Liu
Past Aussie winners: nil
Prizemoney $US200,000
Japan Tour
BMW Tour Championship
Shishido Hills Country Club, Ibaraki
9.44am Brad Kennedy
11.28am Anthony Quayle
12.42pm Michael Hendry
Defending champion: Takumi Kanaya
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney: ¥150 million
PGA Champions
American Family Insurance Championship
University Ridge GC, Wisconsin
12.22am Greg Chalmers
12.33am Richard Green
12.55am Mark Hensby
1.06am Stuart Appleby
1.06am* Cameron Percy
1.17am* John Senden
1.39am* Rod Pampling
1.50am* David Bransdon
2.01am* Steve Allan, Michael Wright (NZ)
Defending champion: Steve Stricker
Past Aussie winners: nil
Prizemoney: $US2.4million
Challenge Tour
Challenge de Cadiz
Cadiz, Spain
4.10pm Connor McKinney
4.10pm* Hayden Hopewell
4.50pm Andrew Martin
9.10pm Tom Power Horan
Defending champion: Sam Hutsby
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney €270,000
Korn Ferry Tour
BMW Charity Pro Am
Thornblade Club, South Carolina
9.40pm Rhein Gibson
2.50am Dimi Papadatos
2.50am* Brett Drewitt
Defending champion: Adrian Dumont de Chassart
Past Aussie winners: Rhein Gibson (2019), Rod Pampling (2015), Nick Flanagan (2007, 2012), Michael Sim (2009)
Prizemoney $US1 million
LIV Houston
Golf Club of Houston
Australasians competing: Cameron Smith, Lucas Herbert, Wade Ormsby, Matt Jones, Ben Campbell (NZ), Danny Lee (NZ), Marc Leishman
Defending champion: nil
Past Australian winners: nil
Prizemoney: $US25 million
Korean PGA Tour
KPGA Championship
Seoul, South Korea
Australasians competing: Matthew Griffin, Jun-Seok Lee, Richard Lee (NZ), Won Joon Lee
Defending champion: Seungbing Choi
Past Aussie winners: Matthew Griffin (2014)
Prizemoney 1.5 million Korean Won