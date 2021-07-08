Aussies on Tour: Minjee Lee reveals her Olympic wish

Gold medal hopeful Minjee Lee has revealed her Olympic wish as she prepares to lead a four-person team at the first of the Aramco Team Series events at Centurion Club in London this week.

Lee and fellow Australian Stephanie Kyriacou are two of the 36 team captains for the first of four team events to be held throughout the Ladies European Tour season.

Due to become Australia’s first two-time Olympic golfer in Tokyo later this month, Lee is excited at the prospect of again being part of Team Australia alongside fellow West Australian Hannah Green, lamenting only that the competition itself is an individual event and not a team format.

“I just feel like the Olympics should almost be a team format,” said Lee, who selected England’s Hayley Davis with her captain’s pick with Slovenia’s Katja Pogacar rounding out her team of professionals.

“It’s like the Olympic Games, like you’re representing Australia. I know golf is an individual sport, but maybe there should be a part that is a group format or an accumulated score.

“It would just make it so different. I feel like there would be some more fight.”

A mixed format in future would open the door for Lee and younger brother Min Woo Lee to represent their country as teammates, big sister insistent that they would complement each other despite one rocky experience working together on the golf course.

“We have never played mixed foursomes before because there was no tournament like that when we were growing up but he did caddie for me one time,” Lee recalled.

“He was pretty much sacked after the first two holes! I said ‘You’re never caddying for me again!’

“But I think it would be fun if there was mixed foursomes or something.

“Min Woo would actually be a really good partner. He would probably bring out the qualities I see in him in me, the things I would like to be bought out.

“I just think it would be really fun because we are brother and sister.”

The last time Lee appeared in a Ladies European Tour event she was victorious at the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic last November and is excited to return in another innovative format.

This week’s London tournament is the first of five Aramco-sponsored events scheduled on the LET calendar for 2021. They include the Aramco Team Series – Sotogrande (August 5-7), the Aramco Team Series – New York (October 14-16) and the Aramco Team Series – Jeddah (November 10-12). The Jeddah event will take place just days after the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by the Public Investment Fund, being held from November 4-7.

“I almost feel this is like where I grew up. I played a lot of events as an ‘am’ over here,” Lee said of her return to Europe.

“Over the years I’ve seen a lot of the girls and it just feels very down to earth here, very relaxed. I just like coming back and seeing all the girls.

“It’s just a really friendly tour, and everyone seems like sisters over here. It’s just a very nice atmosphere.”

The format of the Aramco Series sees the two best scores of the three professionals in each group to count each day with an individual event also running in conjunction.

World No.9 Lexi Thompson selected English icon Dame Laura Davies with her pick with last-start winner Stephanie Kyriacou selecting England’s Rachel Drummond and Whitney Hillier chosen by Scotland’s Kelsey MacDonald.

Elsewhere this week Australia’s male players will have one eye on next week’s Open Championship at Royal St George, either fine-tuning their preparation or making one last ditch to play their way into the field.

The traditional pre-cursor to the Open Championship, the abrdn Scottish Open returns to the Tom Doak-designed The Renaissance Club for the third straight year with six Aussies and Kiwi Ryan Fox in the field.

Irish Open winner Lucas Herbert, Jason Scrivener and Fox have all secured their place at the year’s final major while Maverick Antcliff, Min Woo Lee, Scott Hend and Wade Ormsby will be chasing one of three spots on offer for the highest-placed finisher not otherwise exempt.

There are five spots up for grabs at the John Deere Classic on the PGA TOUR this week, Rocket Mortgage Classic winner Cam Davis needing another strong result to qualify for his second appearance at The Open having finished tied for 39th in 2018.

Champion in 2006, John Senden will be at TPC Deere Run rather than the US Senior Open in Nebraska along with Rhein Gibson, Aaron Baddeley, Cameron Percy and Greg Chalmers.

The final Open exemption available is at the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge on the Challenge Tour, Blake Windred, Dimi Papadatos and David Micheluzzi needing to be the top finisher not otherwise exempt to book their place at Royal St George’s.

After turning 50 on June 29 Mark Hensby will make his debut on the Champions Tour at the US Senior Open at Omaha Country Club, one of four Aussies including Rod Pampling, Peter Fowler and David McKenzie seeking to join Graham Marsh (1997) as the only Aussies to taste victory in the event.

Round 1 tee times AEST

Ladies European Tour

Aramco Team Series – London

Centurion Club, St Albans, England

4.24pm Kelsey Macdonald, Whitney Hillier, Luiza Altmann

7.29pm Tvesa Malik, Lina Boqvist, Victoria Fricot

8.46pm Stephanie Kyriacou, Rachel Drummond, Dulcie Sverdloff

9.10pm Minjee Lee, Hayley Davis, Katja Pogacar

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Minjee Lee

European Tour

abrdn Scottish Open

The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

4.40pm Maverick Antcliff, Francesco Laporta, Ricardo Santos

4.40pm* Jason Scrivener, John Catlin, Andy Sullivan

4.50pm Min Woo Lee, Adri Arnaus, Masahiro Kawamura

5.40pm Scott Hend, Wade Ormsby, Nacho Elvira

10.30pm* Ryan Fox, Jordan Smith, Jorge Campillo

10.40pm Lucas Herbert, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ryan Palmer



Defending champion: Aaron Rai

Past Aussie winners: Graham Marsh (1973), Craig Parry (1991), Peter O’Malley (1992), Wayne Riley (1995)

Top Aussie prediction: Lucas Herbert

TV schedule: Live 5pm-3.30am Thursday, Friday; Live 9pm-2.30am Saturday, Sunday on Fox Sports 503.

PGA TOUR

John Deere Classic

TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois

10.07pm* Danny Lee, Bo Hoag, Scott Harrington

10.29pm* Cam Davis, Sungjae Im, Anirban Lahiri

11.57pm Rhein Gibson, Joseph Bramlett, Chad Proehl

3.32am* Aaron Baddeley, Kyle Stanley, Henrik Norlander

4.16am Greg Chalmers, Adam Long, Charles Howell III

4.38am Cameron Percy, Fabián Gómez, Josh Teater

4.38am* John Senden, Sangmoon Bae, Rory Sabbatini

Defending champion: Dylan Fritelli (2019)

Past Aussie winners: Mark Hensby (2004), John Senden (2006)

Top Aussie prediction: Cam Davis

TV schedule: Live 5am-8am Friday, Saturday; Live 3am-8am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503.

LPGA Tour

Marathon LPGA Classic

Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

9.48pm* Su Oh, Alison Lee, Alena Sharp

10.10pm* Sarah Kemp, Wei-Ling Hsu, Cristie Kerr

10.43pm* Katherine Kirk, Dana Finkelstein, Louise Ridderstrom

10.54pm Sarah Jane Smith, Perrine Delacour, Pernilla Lindberg

Defending champion: Danielle Kang

Past Aussie winners: Rachel Hetherington (2002)

Top Aussie prediction: Katherine Kirk

TV schedule: Live 5.30am-8.30am Friday, Saturday; Live 3am-6am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 505.

Korn Ferry Tour

TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes

TPC Colorado, Berthoud, Colorado

11.01pm Brett Coletta, Austin Smotherman, David Kocher

11.45pm* Brett Drewitt, Ollie Schniederjans, Whee Kim

11.56pm* Steven Alker, Greg Yates, John Oda

12.29am Nick Voke, David Skinns, Dawson Armstrong

4.59am Robert Allenby, Jonathan Randolph, Grant Hirschman

4.59am* Jamie Arnold, Andrew Novak, George Cunningham

5.32am Ryan Ruffels, Jack Maguire, Bobby Bai

Defending champion: Will Zalatoris

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Brett Coletta

Challenge Tour

Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge

Golf PGA France du Vaudreuil, Le Vaudreuil, France

5.56pm Blake Windred, Robbie Van West, Frederic Lacroix

10.54pm Josh Geary, Alexander Knappe, Clément Berardo

11.16pm Dimitrios Papadatos, Steven Tiley, Scott Fernandez

12.22am David Micheluzzi, Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Marius Cara

Defending champion: Steven Tiley (2019)

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Dimi Papadatos

TV schedule:

Symetra Tour

Donald Ross Classic

Donald Ross Course at French Lick Resort, French Lick, Indiana

10.47pm* Robyn Choi, Amanda Doherty, Frida Kinhult

11.31pm* Stephanie Na, Nicole Autrique, Binny Lee

2.41am Julianne Alvarez, Maria Balcazar, Maddie Szeryk

3.03am* Julienne Soo, Selena Costabile, Amy Lee

4.20am* Hira Naveed, Valerie Tanguay, Alazne Urizar Zapata

4.31am* Soo Jin Lee, Emma Broze, Josee Doyon

Defending champion: Patty Tavatanakit (2019)

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Stephanie Na

Champions Tour

US Senior Open Championship

Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Nebraska

10.46pm Mark Hensby, Barry Lane, Esteban Toledo

11.28pm* David McKenzie, Doug Barron, Glen Day

4.27am* Rod Pampling, Woody Austin, Phillip Price

5.09am* Peter Fowler, Joakim Haeggman, Thongchai Jaidee

Defending champion: Steve Stricker (2019)

Past Aussie winners: Graham Marsh (1997)

Top Aussie prediction: Rod Pampling

TV schedule: Live 2am-5am Friday on Fox Sports 505; Live 8am-10am Friday on Fox Sports 503; Live 2am-5am Saturday on Fox Sports 505; Live 8am-10am Saturday on Fox Sports 503; Live 6am-10am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 505.