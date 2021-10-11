Aussies on Tour: Leishman’s Vegas charge falls just short


A Marc Leishman Sunday charge has again come up just short as the Victorian finished tied for third at the PGA Tour’s Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas.

For the second time in as many starts this season Leishman flirted with the top of the leaderboard in a final day birdie blitz but again ran out of holes, posting a final round of 8-under 63 at TPC Summerlin to take the clubhouse lead at 19-under par.

It would prove to be five shots shy of Korean Sungjae Im who delivered the round of the day to earn his second PGA Tour title, his 62 highlighted by a run of five straight birdies from the ninth hole.

Tied for 15th through 54 holes, Leishman peeled off five birdies of his own on the front nine and when he added three more at holes 11, 13 and 14 had drawn to within just one of the lead.

But a tee shot that he lost right at the par-4 15th and an approach shot that bounced back into the water to make bogey at the par-5 16th ultimately brought Leishman’s hopes undone, a birdie at the 72nd hole earning a share of third alongside Rory Sabbatini and Adam Schenk.

The 37-year-old shot 65 in the final round to finish fourth at the Fortinet Championship three weeks ago and intends to use this hot start as a platform for a big 2022 campaign.

“It’s good just to be playing well, feeling good over the ball, seeing the putts go in,” said Leishman, who will stay in Vegas this week for the CJ Cup.

“It’s been a while since that’s happened and for it to happen at Napa and then here again it’s a good feeling.

“You have to do everything pretty well when you shoot a number like that. To do it on a Sunday makes you feel pretty good.

“Hopefully I can continue on next week and for the rest of the season.”

Like Leishman, Cam Davis saved his best golf for the final round, closing with a 5-under 66 to earn a share of 27th alongside fellow New South Welshman Matt Jones who made a strong return to the Tour after a five-week layoff.

Kiwi Ryan Fox continued his good recent play to lead the Australasian contingent at the Open de Espana in a share of 25th, Min Woo Lee the best of the Aussies two shots back in a tie for 39th.

Min Woo’s sister Minjee was the leading Australian at the LPGA Tour’s Cognizant Founders Cup as she shared 25th position while Robyn Choi completed her Symetra Tour season by finishing in a tie for 30th at the Symetra Tour Championship in Florida.

Results

PGA Tour
Shriners Children’s Open
TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada
Winner Sungjae Im         63-65-70-62—260           $US1.26m
T3          Marc Leishman 67-67-68-63—265           $371,000
T27        Cam Davis          67-68-71-66—272           $46,944
T27        Matt Jones         64-67-71-70—272           $46,944
T35        Adam Scott        70-67-67-69—273           $34,860

European Tour
Acciona Open de España
Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Winner Rafa Cabrera Bello          67-65-64-69—265           €233,900
T24        Ryan Fox             65-71-67-70—273           €13,809
T39        Min Woo Lee     67-69-70-69—275           €9,494
T56        Jason Scrivener 71-68-70-69—278           €5,110
MC        Scott Hend         73-69—142
MC        Maverick Antcliff             74-73—147

LPGA Tour
Cognizant Founders Cup
Mountain Ridge Country Club, New Jersey
Winner Jin Young Ko      63-68-69-66—266
T25        Minjee Lee         69-68-73-70—280
T42        Hannah Green   68-72-70-72—282
T51        Su Oh    68-72-73-70—283
T55        Katherine Kirk    70-72-72-70—284
MC        Sarah Jane Smith             72-72—144
MC        Sarah Kemp       76-73—149
MC        Wenyung Keh    72-80—152

Japan Golf Tour
Bridgestone Open
Sodegaura Country Club (Sodegaura Cse), Chiba
Winner Tomoyasu Sugiyama      69-68-62-66—265           ¥22m
T20        Anthony Quayle              70-70-65-71—276           ¥1,173,333
T36        David Bransdon 70-69-69-72—280           ¥539,000
T42        Todd Sinnott      70-70-67-74—281           ¥429,000
MC        Dylan Perry        73-72—145

Korean PGA Tour
Genesis Championship
Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea (Links Cse), Incheon, South Korea
Winner Jaekyeong Lee   67-68-73-66—274           KRW304,890,442
MC        Junseok Lee       75-78—153
MC        Wonjoon Lee     76-78—154

Symetra Tour
Symetra Tour Championship
LPGA International (Jones Cse), Daytona Beach, Florida
Winner Prima Thammaraks        69-63-69-65—266           $US37,500
T30        Robyn Choi        68-71-70-69—278           $1,985
T55        Stephanie Na     67-72-72-72—283           $938
MC        Soo Jin Lee         74-68—142
MC        Julienne Soo      72-70—142

LET Access Series
Terre Blanche Ladies Open
Golf De Terre Blanche, France
Winner Linn Grant          68-66-72—206  €6,400
T14        Kristalle Blum    74-72-72—218  €790
T32        Amy Walsh        74-74-75—223  €470

Champions Tour
Constellation Furyk and Friends
Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Florida
Winner Phil Mickelson   66-67-68—201  $US300,000
T7          Steven Alker      68-70-70—208  $61,000
T38        Rod Pampling    68-72-74—214  $10,400
T46        Stuart Appleby  70-69-77—216  $6,600
T57        Robert Allenby  78-73-68—219  $3,700
T63        John Senden      73-74-73—220  $2,500
T72        Stephen Leaney 73-73-77—223  $1,370
T78        David McKenzie 75-76-77—228  $960

Legends Tour
Riegler & Partner Legends
Golf Club Murhof, Austria
Winner Mauricio Molina             66-66-67—199  €37,500
T15        Michael Campbell           68-73-68—209  €4,087
T21        Michael Long     70-74-67—211  €2,825
T43        Peter Fowler      71-75-70—216  €1,325


