Aussies on Tour: Leishman’s Vegas charge falls just short

A Marc Leishman Sunday charge has again come up just short as the Victorian finished tied for third at the PGA Tour’s Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas.

For the second time in as many starts this season Leishman flirted with the top of the leaderboard in a final day birdie blitz but again ran out of holes, posting a final round of 8-under 63 at TPC Summerlin to take the clubhouse lead at 19-under par.

It would prove to be five shots shy of Korean Sungjae Im who delivered the round of the day to earn his second PGA Tour title, his 62 highlighted by a run of five straight birdies from the ninth hole.

Tied for 15th through 54 holes, Leishman peeled off five birdies of his own on the front nine and when he added three more at holes 11, 13 and 14 had drawn to within just one of the lead.

But a tee shot that he lost right at the par-4 15th and an approach shot that bounced back into the water to make bogey at the par-5 16th ultimately brought Leishman’s hopes undone, a birdie at the 72nd hole earning a share of third alongside Rory Sabbatini and Adam Schenk.

The 37-year-old shot 65 in the final round to finish fourth at the Fortinet Championship three weeks ago and intends to use this hot start as a platform for a big 2022 campaign.

“It’s good just to be playing well, feeling good over the ball, seeing the putts go in,” said Leishman, who will stay in Vegas this week for the CJ Cup.

“It’s been a while since that’s happened and for it to happen at Napa and then here again it’s a good feeling.

“You have to do everything pretty well when you shoot a number like that. To do it on a Sunday makes you feel pretty good.

“Hopefully I can continue on next week and for the rest of the season.”

Like Leishman, Cam Davis saved his best golf for the final round, closing with a 5-under 66 to earn a share of 27th alongside fellow New South Welshman Matt Jones who made a strong return to the Tour after a five-week layoff.

Kiwi Ryan Fox continued his good recent play to lead the Australasian contingent at the Open de Espana in a share of 25th, Min Woo Lee the best of the Aussies two shots back in a tie for 39th.

Min Woo’s sister Minjee was the leading Australian at the LPGA Tour’s Cognizant Founders Cup as she shared 25th position while Robyn Choi completed her Symetra Tour season by finishing in a tie for 30th at the Symetra Tour Championship in Florida.

Results

PGA Tour

Shriners Children’s Open

TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada

Winner Sungjae Im 63-65-70-62—260 $US1.26m

T3 Marc Leishman 67-67-68-63—265 $371,000

T27 Cam Davis 67-68-71-66—272 $46,944

T27 Matt Jones 64-67-71-70—272 $46,944

T35 Adam Scott 70-67-67-69—273 $34,860

European Tour

Acciona Open de España

Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain

Winner Rafa Cabrera Bello 67-65-64-69—265 €233,900

T24 Ryan Fox 65-71-67-70—273 €13,809

T39 Min Woo Lee 67-69-70-69—275 €9,494

T56 Jason Scrivener 71-68-70-69—278 €5,110

MC Scott Hend 73-69—142

MC Maverick Antcliff 74-73—147

LPGA Tour

Cognizant Founders Cup

Mountain Ridge Country Club, New Jersey

Winner Jin Young Ko 63-68-69-66—266

T25 Minjee Lee 69-68-73-70—280

T42 Hannah Green 68-72-70-72—282

T51 Su Oh 68-72-73-70—283

T55 Katherine Kirk 70-72-72-70—284

MC Sarah Jane Smith 72-72—144

MC Sarah Kemp 76-73—149

MC Wenyung Keh 72-80—152

Japan Golf Tour

Bridgestone Open

Sodegaura Country Club (Sodegaura Cse), Chiba

Winner Tomoyasu Sugiyama 69-68-62-66—265 ¥22m

T20 Anthony Quayle 70-70-65-71—276 ¥1,173,333

T36 David Bransdon 70-69-69-72—280 ¥539,000

T42 Todd Sinnott 70-70-67-74—281 ¥429,000

MC Dylan Perry 73-72—145

Korean PGA Tour

Genesis Championship

Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea (Links Cse), Incheon, South Korea

Winner Jaekyeong Lee 67-68-73-66—274 KRW304,890,442

MC Junseok Lee 75-78—153

MC Wonjoon Lee 76-78—154

Symetra Tour

Symetra Tour Championship

LPGA International (Jones Cse), Daytona Beach, Florida

Winner Prima Thammaraks 69-63-69-65—266 $US37,500

T30 Robyn Choi 68-71-70-69—278 $1,985

T55 Stephanie Na 67-72-72-72—283 $938

MC Soo Jin Lee 74-68—142

MC Julienne Soo 72-70—142

LET Access Series

Terre Blanche Ladies Open

Golf De Terre Blanche, France

Winner Linn Grant 68-66-72—206 €6,400

T14 Kristalle Blum 74-72-72—218 €790

T32 Amy Walsh 74-74-75—223 €470

Champions Tour

Constellation Furyk and Friends

Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Florida

Winner Phil Mickelson 66-67-68—201 $US300,000

T7 Steven Alker 68-70-70—208 $61,000

T38 Rod Pampling 68-72-74—214 $10,400

T46 Stuart Appleby 70-69-77—216 $6,600

T57 Robert Allenby 78-73-68—219 $3,700

T63 John Senden 73-74-73—220 $2,500

T72 Stephen Leaney 73-73-77—223 $1,370

T78 David McKenzie 75-76-77—228 $960

Legends Tour

Riegler & Partner Legends

Golf Club Murhof, Austria

Winner Mauricio Molina 66-66-67—199 €37,500

T15 Michael Campbell 68-73-68—209 €4,087

T21 Michael Long 70-74-67—211 €2,825

T43 Peter Fowler 71-75-70—216 €1,325