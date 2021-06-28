Aussies on Tour: Leishman leads the way at Travelers Championship

It was billed as Jason Day’s unlikely return to the winner’s circle yet it was Marc Leishman who came from the clouds to be the best of the Aussies at the PGA TOUR’s Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

A breakthrough victory by Junseok Lee at the Kolon 63rd Korea Open – the richest event on the Korean PGA Tour – was the standout performance by an Australian this week but the attention was focused intently on TPC River Highlands and a host of Aussies in contention.

Battling a back injury and hay fever, Day held the 36-hole lead at the Travelers Championship as he sought to end a three-year winless streak and started the final round in a share of third one stroke back.

A second consecutive round of even-par 70 would see Day fall into a tie for 10th as Leishman rose from the pack with a final round of 6-under 64.

Tied for 17th at the start of the final round, Leishman made birdie at one, four six and nine to charge up the leaderboard and was well and truly in the hunt after birdies at 13 and 15.

Knowing that 12-under might not be enough, Leishman took an aggressive line with his approach shot at the 72nd hole and found the greenside bunker, recalling Jordan Spieth’s 2017 playoff heroics as he sought one final birdie.

“Definitely thought about Spieth there,” Leishman said, Spieth holing out from the same bunker to win in spectacular fashion four years ago.

“I said to Matty (Kelly, Leishman’s caddie), it’s probably the most makeable bunker shot I’ve had in five years.

“If all I do is get it out of the bunker there was a little downslope and then back up to the hole, so I was thinking about making it.

“Thought I had made it there for a little bit.”

The 2012 Travelers Championship was Leishman’s first on the PGA TOUR. He came storming home from six strokes back in the final round and was trying to channel that performance again nine years later.

“It’s just a hard place to lead at because it’s that sort of golf course where there is trouble everywhere,” Leishman added.

“That’s kind of an interesting thing about this course. One, two, three, six and seven are all birdie holes, so if you get out two, three hours before the leaders you can get ahead of them early and put a little bit pressure on them, make them have to push.

“Every time I’ve seemed to have played well here I’ve come from behind. I guess you play a lot freer when you’re behind.

“It’s nice to be able to do that and have a little less pressure.”

Like Leishman, Adam Scott (67) made a significant move up the leaderboard in the final round to finish tied for 13th – equal to his best result since January – and Lucas Herbert (69) took advantage of his effort to Monday qualify to finish tied for 19th.

A double-bogey at the par-3 eighth and a triple at the par-4 12th brought Cameron Smith’s hopes undone as he fell from a share of third to a tie for 30th with a Sunday 74, Matt Jones (73) and Cameron Percy (70) also playing all four rounds.

Elsewhere this week Grace Kim continued her impressive progression towards a professional career by finishing tied for 10th in her maiden start on the Symetra Tour as rookie Gabi Ruffels finished as the best of the Aussies at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

PGA TOUR

Travelers Championship

TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

Winner Harris English 67-68-67-65—267 $US1.332m

3 Marc Leishman 69-66-69-64—268 $510,600

T10 Jason Day 69-62-70-70—271 $186,850

T13 Adam Scott 69-69-67-67—272 $132,583

T19 Lucas Herbert 70-67-67-69—273 $87,690

T30 Cameron Smith 67-68-66-74—275 $45,325

T36 Matt Jones 70-66-67-73—276 $30,743

T54 Cameron Percy 70-66-72-70—278 $17,094

MC Danny Lee 71-69—140

KPGA Tour

Kolon 63rd Korea Open

Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, Korea

Winner Junseok Lee 66-69-70-71—276 KRW400m

T56 Kevin Chun 74-69-74-79—296 KRW5m

MC Wonjoon Lee 80-74—154

LPGA Tour

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Atlanta Athletic Club, John’s Creek, Georgia

Winner Nelly Korda 70-63-68-68—269 $US675,000

T33 Gabriela Ruffels 76-65-72-75—288 $28,229

T40 Minjee Lee 73-72-74-70—289 $21,587

T52 Lydia Ko 72-72-74-73—291 $14,442

63 Su Oh 73-72-75-74—294 $10,775

MC Sarah Kemp 78-69—147

MC Katherine Kirk 78-70—148

MC Hannah Green 72-76—148

European Tour

BMW International Open

Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany

Winner Viktor Hovland 68-67-64-70—269 €229,650

T14 Ryan Fox 70-72-66-69—277 €21,175

T26 Scott Hend 73-68-72-66—279 €14,584

T29 Josh Geary 69-71-71-69—280 €12,365

T42 Min Woo Lee 66-73-69-74—282 €7,994

T55 Wade Ormsby 65-75-75-69—284 €5,438

T60 Maverick Antcliff 70-69-73-73—285 €4,967

MC Dimitrios Papadatos 67-77—144

MC Deyen Lawson 75-72—147

MC Jake McLeod 74-77—151

MC Elvis Smylie 76-75—151

Japan Golf Tour

Dunlop SRIXON Fukushima Open

Grandee Nasushirakawa Golf Club, Fukushima

Winner Ryosuke Kinoshita 70-66-65-62—263 ¥10,000,000

T37 Scott Strange 71-68-69-67—275 ¥245,000

T41 Andrew Evans 64-71-73-68—276 ¥200,000

Korn Ferry Tour

Live and Work in Maine Open

Falmouth Country Club, Falmouth, Maine

Winner Chad Ramey 67-65-68-68—268 $US108,000

T30 Jamie Arnold 67-70-69-73—279 $3,638

T41 Nick Voke 71-69-74-66—280 $2,910

MC Mark Hensby 71-70—141

MC Brett Drewitt 72-73—145

MC Harrison Endycott 75-71—146

Challenge Tour

Open de Bretagne

Golf Bluegreen de Pléneuf Val André, Pleneuf, France

Winner Julien Brun 64-68-66-69—267 €32,000

T23 Daniel Hillier 66-69-70-72—277 €1,820

Ladies European Tour

Tipsport Czech Ladies Open

Golf Club Beroun, Beroun, Czech Republic

Winner Atthaya Thitikul 68-68-65—201 €30,000

T11 Stephanie Kyriacou 70-69-68—207 €3,916

MC Whitney Hillier 72-73—145

MC Amy Walsh 79-81—160

Symetra Tour

Prasco Charity Championship

TPC River’s Bend, Cincinnati, Ohio

Winner Meghan MacLaren 68-70-69—207 $US26,250

T10 Grace Kim (a) 68-72-71—211 —–

T47 Soo Jin Lee 68-76-77—221 $881

MC Stephanie Na 74-75—149

MC Julienne Soo 69-80—149

MC Hira Naveed 71-79—150

MC Robyn Choi 78-76—154

MC Julianne Alvarez 83-77—160

Champions Tour

Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

Firestone CC (South Course), Akron, Ohio

Winner Steve Stricker 63-68-72-70—273

T7 Rod Pampling 70-75-69-70—284

T42 John Senden 74-74-74-71—293

T52 David McKenzie 73-74-74-75—296

T52 Stephen Leaney 70-72-76-78—296