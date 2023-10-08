Aussies on Tour: Kemp 4th, in place for LPGA climax - PGA of Australia

Sarah Kemp’s 15-year search for her first LPGA Tour victory will continue, but the veteran Australian completed her week in Indian at least calm in the knowledge that she has a chance of reaching the Tour Championship.

Kemp, 37, shot a closing 69 at The Colony in Texas but the 54-hole deficit she conceded to South Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim was too much for her.

Ultimately Kim also shot a 69 to win by four shots.

The former Australian junior champion finished fourth – her third top-10 finish of the season and the 12th of a career that dates back to the 2009 season in America.

Her best-ever finish on the main tour was tied-second at the 2019 Vic Open at 13th Beach.

The top 60 players on the tour’s points list will qualify for the CME Group Championship in Naples, Florida next month, worth $US7 million.

Kemp began the week ranked 72nd and is headed for the Asia swing to lock up her place in the field for the season-ender, a group that already will include Minjee Lee, Hannah Green, Grace Kim and possibly Stephanie Kyriacou.

“I’m definitely having one of my better years for sure,” she said. “I didn’t play well last week but I wasn’t too worried about it. Yeah, just been playing nice and solid this year. Nothing too crazy. Been putting well.

“I looked at my stats and they were some of the better ones this year than previous years, so just keeping it together and having a better attitude than I have in the last few years. Sometimes I think I have been trying a little too hard and wanting it a bit too bad, which is not a bad thing, but I think it sort of turned around and hurt some of my game at one point.”

Meanwhile Australia will have another player on the LPGA Tour next season after the conclusion of the Epson Tour today, with Gabriela Ruffels finishing the No. 1 player with her three wins.

Queenslander Robyn Choi needed a strong finish in the Tour Championship and ended up tied-14th, but narrowly missed jumping into the top 10 on the points list and missed out on her LPGA card.

Elsewhere overseas Rhein Gibson (ranked 40th) finished the Korn Ferry Tour as the top-ranked Australian but none of the Aussies found their way into the top 30 who pick up PGA TOUR cards for 2024.

Results

PGA TOUR

Sanderson Farms Championship, Country Club of Jackson

1 Luke List (playoff) 66-66-68-70 – 270 $1,476,000

T28 Lucas Herbert 70-69-71-68 – 278 $53,768

T28 Harrison Endycott 67-65-74-72 – 278 $53,768

T43 Cameron Percy 70-68-71-71 – 280 $25,379

MC Greg Chalmers 69-74 – 143

LPGA Tour

The Ascendant, The Colony, Texas

1 Hyo Joo Kim 64-68-70-69 – 271 $270,000

4 Sarah Kemp 67-71-69-69 – 275 $93,285

T13 Sarah Jane Smith 71-70-71-69 – 281 $28,092

T31 Hannah Green 69-73-73-71 – 286 $11,945

T49 Karis Davidson 73-71-74-71 – 289 $6,207

T67 Su Oh 73-69-75-78 – 295 $3,777

MC June Song (a) 72-74 – 146

Korn Ferry Tour

Tour Championship, Victorian National Golf Club, Indiana

1 Paul Barjon 72-70-64-68 – 274 $270,000

T14 Dimi Papadatos 68-74-72-69 – 283 $26,250

T20 Curtis Luck 76-69-71-70 – 286 $14,813

T36 Rhein Gibson 76-73-72-68 – 289 $7,875

60 Brett Drewitt 74-75-76-72 – 297 $5,640

Japan Tour

ACN Championship, Sanko Golf Club

1 Yuki Inamori (playoff) 68-67-70-66 – 271 ¥20,000

T12 Brad Kennedy 69-72-71-67 – 279 ¥1,762,857

T31 Andrew Evans 67-72-73-70 – 282 ¥573,750

MC Adam Bland 75-69 – 144

MC Anthony Quayle 72-73 – 145

MC Dylan Perry 75-72 – 147

Ladies European Tour

Aramco Series, Hong Kong GC

1 Xi Yu Lin 69-66 – 135 $US71,239

4 Stephanie Kyriacou 69-68 – 137 $19,234

T11 Kirsten Rudgeley 71-72 – 143 $8,667

T49 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 74-74 – 148 $2,168

DP World Tour

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Round 3 abandoned, play to resume Monday

PGA Champions

Constellation Furyk and Friends, Jacksonville

1 Brett Quigley 67-67-71 – 205 $315,000

T2 Steven Alker (NZ) 69-69-68 – 206 $184,800

T10 Rod Pampling 69-72-69 – 210 $52,500

T15 John Senden 68-71-73 – 212 $29,937

T15 Richard Green 68-69-75 – 212 $29,937

T24 Stuart Appleby 71-70-72 – 213 $20,528

T32 David McKenzie 78-69-68 – 215 $12,495

T32 Mark Hensby 71-71-73 – 215 $12,495

Asian Tour

International Series Singapore, Tanah Merah Country Club

1 David Puig 64-66-66-73 – 269 $USx

T14 Jack Thompson 69-68-69-74 – 280

T23 Travis Smyth 70-73-70-69 – 282

T31 Todd Sinnott 70-70-72-71 – 283

T37 Ben Campbell (NZ) 68-74-71-71 – 284

T44 John Lyras 72-68-74-72 – 286

MC Brendan Jones 74-70 – 144

MC Marcus Fraser 70-74 – 144

MC Scott Hend 69-75 – 144

MC Jed Morgan 73-72 – 145

MC Douglas Klein 77-69 – 146

MC Kevin Yuan 74-73 – 147

MC Lincoln Morgan (a) 73-75 – 148

MC Nick Voke (NZ) 76-72 – 148

MC Terry Pilkadaris 72-76 – 148

MC Andrew Dodt 74-75 – 149

MC Josh Younger 77-76 – 153

DQ Zach Murray 71

LET Access Series

Lombardia Ladies Open, Golf Club Varese, Italy

1 Sofie Kibsgaard Neilsen 66-73-69 – 208 $8,000

9 Kelsey Bennett 71-72-73 – 216 $1,300

T35 Kristalle Blum 75-71-78 – 224 $511

MC Amy Walsh 76-75 – 151

MC Victoria Fricot 84-80 – 164

Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia

WA Open, Joondalup Country Club

1 Simon Hawkes 67-67-67-70 – 271 $175,000

T2 Connor McKinney 65-71-71-66 – 273

T2 Jason Norris 68-68-69-68 – 273

T4 Braden Becker 70-73-68-65 – 276

T4 Kerry Mountcastle (NZ) 71-65-71-69 – 276

Epson Tour

Tour Championship, LPGA International, Florida

1 Auston Kim 71-64-65-65 – 265 $US37,500

T14 Cassie Porter 72-68-66-67 – 273 $3,643

T14 Robyn Choi 69-67-70-67 – 273 $3,643

T14 Gabriela Ruffels 68-66-68-71 – 273 $3,643

T38 Hira Naveed 71-70-67 – 71 279 $1,553

PHOTO: Sarah Kemp drives on her way to a closing 69 on the LPGA Tour today. Image: Getty