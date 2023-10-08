Aussies on Tour: Kemp 4th, in place for LPGA climax - PGA of Australia

Sarah Kemp’s 15-year search for her first LPGA Tour victory will continue, but the veteran Australian completed her week in Indian at least calm in the knowledge that she has a chance of reaching the Tour Championship.
Kemp, 37, shot a closing 69 at The Colony in Texas but the 54-hole deficit she conceded to South Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim was too much for her.
Ultimately Kim also shot a 69 to win by four shots.
The former Australian junior champion finished fourth – her third top-10 finish of the season and the 12th of a career that dates back to the 2009 season in America.
Her best-ever finish on the main tour was tied-second at the 2019 Vic Open at 13th Beach.
The top 60 players on the tour’s points list will qualify for the CME Group Championship in Naples, Florida next month, worth $US7 million.
Kemp began the week ranked 72nd and is headed for the Asia swing to lock up her place in the field for the season-ender, a group that already will include Minjee Lee, Hannah Green, Grace Kim and possibly Stephanie Kyriacou.
“I’m definitely having one of my better years for sure,” she said. “I didn’t play well last week but I wasn’t too worried about it. Yeah, just been playing nice and solid this year. Nothing too crazy. Been putting well.
“I looked at my stats and they were some of the better ones this year than previous years, so just keeping it together and having a better attitude than I have in the last few years. Sometimes I think I have been trying a little too hard and wanting it a bit too bad, which is not a bad thing, but I think it sort of turned around and hurt some of my game at one point.”
Meanwhile Australia will have another player on the LPGA Tour next season after the conclusion of the Epson Tour today, with Gabriela Ruffels finishing the No. 1 player with her three wins.
Queenslander Robyn Choi needed a strong finish in the Tour Championship and ended up tied-14th, but narrowly missed jumping into the top 10 on the points list and missed out on her LPGA card.
Elsewhere overseas Rhein Gibson (ranked 40th) finished the Korn Ferry Tour as the top-ranked Australian but none of the Aussies found their way into the top 30 who pick up PGA TOUR cards for 2024.
Results
PGA TOUR
Sanderson Farms Championship, Country Club of Jackson
LPGA Tour
The Ascendant, The Colony, Texas
Korn Ferry Tour
Tour Championship, Victorian National Golf Club, Indiana
Japan Tour
ACN Championship, Sanko Golf Club
Ladies European Tour
Aramco Series, Hong Kong GC
DP World Tour
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
PGA Champions
Constellation Furyk and Friends, Jacksonville
Asian Tour
International Series Singapore, Tanah Merah Country Club
LET Access Series
Lombardia Ladies Open, Golf Club Varese, Italy
Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia
WA Open, Joondalup Country Club
Epson Tour
Tour Championship, LPGA International, Florida
PHOTO: Sarah Kemp drives on her way to a closing 69 on the LPGA Tour today. Image: Getty