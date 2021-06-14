Aussies on Tour: Green, Hend log top-five finishes

It was Scott Hend’s best result since his Maybank Championship triumph more than two years ago while Hannah Green continued her outstanding 2021 form as the Aussie pair finished inside the top five on their respective tours this week.

In an event mirroring the format of the wildly successful ISPS HANDA Vic Open, the Scandinavian Mixed leaderboard was heavily populated by Australasian players leading into the final round highlighted by West Australian Jason Scrivener who was tied at the top.

Three birdies and an eagle on the front nine gave Scrivener a two-stroke advantage but back-to-back double bogeys at the 14th and 15th holes quickly sunk his hopes for victory, signing for a 1-over 73 and a share of seventh.

Hend was in a share of fifth at the start of the final round and Kiwi Ryan Fox and Steph Kyriacou both began the final day inside the top 20 and it was Hend, reunited with the golf clubs that had gone missing only a week earlier, who made the best impression on Sunday in typical style.

A bogey at the opening hole was less than ideal but the 47-year-old peeled off three birdies in succession from the fourth hole and added a fourth at the par-4 ninth, a double bogey at the par-3 eighth adding up to a front nine of 1-under par.

That soon became 3-under when Hend eagled the par-5 10th to thrust himself back into contention but bogeys and 15 and 16 saw him fall back into a tie for fourth at 13-under par.

Hend’s top-five finish saw him rise 47 spots to sit 79th in the Race to Dubai standings, a significant step towards retaining full playing rights in 2022.

Scrivener’s third top-10 of the season moved him up to sixth in the Race to Dubai points race but the West Australian will be ruing a lost opportunity for a breakthrough win.

Fox moved up four spots on the final day with a round of 2-under 70 to finish tied for 14th while Kyriacou was tied for 25th – and tied for seventh amongst the women to make the cut – following a round of 1-over 73.

Outside the top-20 at the start of the final round of the Mediheal Championship, Green dropped a shot at the par-4 fourth to fall further on the leaderboard before unleashing a stunning surge over her final 14 holes.

Green’s hot streak consisted of six birdies and an eagle at the par-5 15th, her final birdie at the par-5 18th rounding out a closing 6-under 66 and elevating her into a tie for third, her third top-10 of the season.

“I feel like my first two years I was just striving to make the cut and then golfing around on the weekend,” Green said post-round.

“It’s nice to have experience of being in contention, and obviously having a couple wins you’re never really out of it.

“Obviously that’s the goal, to have many weeks in the top 10 and keep putting myself around it.

“I’m hoping next week and KPMG I can put myself in a better position the first couple days and just keep going.”

Elsewhere this week Stephen Leaney tied for seventh at the American Family Insurance Championship on the Champions Tour, Junseok Lee was tied for 16th at the Sk Telecom Open in Korea and Jamie Arnold recorded his second top-20 finish of the Korn Ferry Tour season at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.

Veteran Mark Hensby made headlines for all the wrong reasons after receiving a late call-up to the PGA TOUR’s Palmetto Championship.

After discovering a ball with a marking that wasn’t his during his opening round, Hensby was assessed a two-stroke penalty for each hole in which the ball was in use, adding up to a total 10-stroke penalty in his opening round of 84.

Hensby later discovered that the ball had come to be in his bag after he and Pat Perez picked up the wrong balls on the practice putting green prior to the start of play.

Results

European Tour

Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik & Annika

Vallda G&CC, Gothenburg, Sweden

Winner Jonathan Caldwell 70-67-70-64—271 €145,160

T4 Scott Hend 69-67-69-70—275 €40,177

T7 Jason Scrivener 70-68-66-73—277 €22,878

T14 Ryan Fox 69-67-73-70—279 €13,465

T25 Stephanie Kyriacou 68-66-74-73—281 €9,692

MC Maverick Antcliff 70-72—142

MC Josh Geary 69-74—143

MC Whitney Hillier 74-71—145

MC Jake McLeod 70-76—146

PGA TOUR

Palmetto Championship at Congaree

Congaree Golf Club, Ridgeland, South Carolina

Winner Garrick Higgo 68-69-68-68—273 $US1.314m

T19 Danny Lee 67-73-67-71—278 $86,505

T25 Rhein Gibson 70-71-68-70—279 $56,088

T44 Aaron Baddeley 70-73-68-71—282 $22,435

MC Greg Chalmers 74-82—156

WD Cameron Percy 77

WD Mark Hensby 84

LPGA Tour

LPGA Mediheal Championship

Lake Merced Golf Club, San Francisco, California

Winner Matilda Castren 71-69-69-65—274 $US225,000

T3 Hannah Green 72-71-71-66—280 $88,070

T9 Lydia Ko 72-70-70-70—282 $29,513

T40 Minjee Lee 73-69-76-70—288 $7,058

T46 Katherine Kirk 75-72-73-69—289 $5,596

T57 Su Oh 71-70-74-76—291

T64 Sarah Jane Smith 73-73-72-74—292

Korn Ferry Tour

BMW Charity Pro-Am

The Cliffs (Valley Cse), Greer, South Carolina

Winner Mito Pereira 65-63-66-64—258 $US126,000

T20 Jamie Arnold 66-68-69-67—270 $7,677

MC Brett Drewitt 68-70—138

MC Brett Coletta 68-71—139

MC Curtis Luck 68-72—140

MC Steven Alker 70-70—140

MC Harrison Endycott 75-69—144

MC Ryan Ruffels 74-78—152

Challenge Tour

Challenge de Cadiz

Iberostar Real Club de Golf Novo Sancti Petri, Cadiz, Spain

Winner Kristof Ulenaers 65-65-67-72—269 €32,000

T18 Blake Windred 69-73-71-67—280 €2,252

T57 Dimitrios Papadatos 70-68-78-71—287 €650

70 Jarryd Felton 71-73-75-75—294 €420

MC Deyen Lawson 74-71—145

KPGA Tour

SK Telecom Open

Pinx GC, Seogwipo, South Korea

Winner Joo Kim-hyung 67-70-65-68—270 W250,000,000

T16 Junseok Lee 73-67-66-75—281 W17,280,000

T41 Wonjoon Lee 77-67-67-75—286 W6,068,571

MC Kevin Chun 75-73—148

Symetra Tour

Island Resort Championship

Harris, Michigan

Winner Morgane Metraux 69-63-67—199 $US30,000

T25 Stephanie Na 73-68-69—210 $2,049

T40 Julianne Alvarez 70-70-73—213 $1,082

T49 Robyn Choi 74-68-72—214 $807

68 Soo Jin Lee 73-70-75—218 $602

MC Julienne Soo 75-70—145

MC Hira Naveed 70-76—146

Champions Tour

American Family Insurance Championship

University Ridge GC, Madison, Wisconsin

Winner Jerry Kelly 67-69-66—202 $US360,000

T7 Stephen Leaney 70-67-70—207 $70,080

T15 Rod Pampling 69-69-71—209 $39,600

T28 John Senden 71-67-75—213 $19,920

T37 David McKenzie 72-71-73—216 $12,480