Aussies on Tour: Green finishes strong, heads home for Open - PGA of Australia

Hannah Green is winging her way to Melbourne to have another dash at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open that has eluded her after completing her season on the LPGA Tour today.

Green finished tied-19th in the LPGA Tour Championship in Florida behind Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul, who picked up the biggest prize in women’s golf history, $US 4 million after rolling in a birdie putt at the 72nd hole.

The Australian was one of four of her countrywomen to reach the tour championship, which is for the top 60 players on tour, and she ultimately finished in seventh place on the points table having won three events in 2024.

She will hit Kingston Heath and The Victoria Golf Club on Wednesday in some of her best form ever as the No. 5 player in the world – albeit likely battling some jet lag at the end of a long season overseas.

Green, 27, was tied-fifth in Sydney last year and third at Kooyonga in 2018 having started her Open journey back in 2016.

But neither Green nor Minjee Lee has been able to win the national title thus far despite both climbing into the highest echelon of women’s golf.

Karrie Webb was the last Australian winner in 2014.

Lee finished tied-30th in Florida and Grace Kim tied-25th, both also heading to Melbourne for this week’s Open. Gabriela Ruffels, who was on debut in the tour championship, finished tied-35th.

It was a good weekend for Kiwis, with Lydia Ko racing home to finish third in Florida, Michael Hendry third in Japan and Ben Campbell runner-up in the Asian Tour’s Hong Kong Open.

CAPTION: Hannah Green on her way to a top-20 in the LPGA Tour Championship today in Florida. Image: Getty

