Aussies on Tour: Gallant Green second at LA Open - PGA of Australia

Aussies on Tour: Gallant Green second at LA Open


A challenge evolved into an almost impossible task as a gallant Hannah Green settled for second at the LPGA Tour’s DIO Implant LA Open in Los Angeles.

Paired with Japan’s Nasa Hataoka in the final group on Sunday at Wilshire Country Club, Green set out to eat into the four-stroke deficit yet was turned away with every charge.

Hataoka extended her lead to five with a birdie at the first, Green responding with birdies of her own at the third and fourth holes to stay within four.

After birdies at four and five Hataoka dropped a shot at the par-4 sixth yet responded with a birdie at the par-3 seventh, going out in three-under 32 to establish a five-stroke buffer.

The tournament front-runners traded pars for the next five holes until Hataoka landed the killer blow with a bomb from the top tier for eagle at the par-5 15th, Green’s birdie actually losing ground to trail by six with three holes to play.

Ultimately finishing five shots shy, a final round of three-under 69 was enough for Green to secure outright second and a projected climb to 15th in the Race to CME Globe standings.

It was a strong finish for 2019 champion Minjee Lee, the West Australian earning a share of third spot with a closing 68 highlighted by three birdies between the 12th and 16th holes.

“To be fair, I’m probably a little disappointed in my performance this week,” Lee reflected.

“I made a lot of bogeys but I did make a lot of birdies, so I guess that’s the good thing.

“Top five, I don’t think I can really be too disappointed, but hopefully better things to come next week.”

Jason Day and Jason Scrivener also began the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans looking to chase down runaway leaders but couldn’t mount a charge in the Sunday foursomes.

The all-Aussie pair shot 73 in the final round to earn a share of 10th spot, seven shots behind winners Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele (72) with defending champions Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman (72) tied for 21st.

Weekend rounds of 64-65 elevated Anthony Quayle to his first top-10 finish of the Japan Golf Tour season at the ISPS HANDA Championship while close mate Jake McLeod was the best of the Aussies at the DP World Tour’s ISPS HANDA Championship, tied for 38th in Spain.

Victorian Cameron John earned full status for the first half of the upcoming PGA TOUR Canada season with a tie for fourth at the qualifying tournament in Washington and five Aussies finished top-20 at the Epson Tour’s Copper Rock Championship, Grace Kim, Soo Jin Lee, Gabi Ruffels, Robyn Choi and Hira Naveed all finishing tied for 17th in Utah.

It was another good week also for the Kiwi contingent with Steven Alker missing out in a playoff on the Champions Tour, Amelia Garvey finishing top-five on the Epson Tour, Michael Hendry top 10 in Japan and Ryan Fox tied for 15th in Spain, his first start since winning The Ras Al Khaimah Classic in February.

Results

LPGA Tour
DIO Implant LA Open
Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles, California
Winner Nasa Hataoka    67-68-67-67—269           $US225,000
2            Hannah Green   70-67-69-68—274           $138,191
T3          Minjee Lee         70-68-71-68—277           $80,072
MC        Katherine Kirk    77-71—148
MC        Su Oh    72-78—150
MC        Stephanie Kyriacou         78-76—154

PGA TOUR
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
TPC Louisiana, Avondale, Louisiana
Winners             Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele           59-68-60-72—259              $US1,199,350 each
T10        Jason Day /Jason Scrivener          65-65-63-73—266           $191,937 each
T21        Marc Leishman/Cameron Smith 65-68-66-72—271           $24,111 each
MC        Lucas Herbert/Arjun Atwal          65-72—137
MC        Cameron Percy/Brandon Hagy   67-71—138
MC        Danny Lee/Sangmoon Bae          66-72—138
MC        Brett Drewitt/Dawie van der Walt           67-79—146

DP World Tour
ISPS HANDA Championship in Spain
Lakes Course, Infinitum, Tarragona, Spain
Winner Pablo Larrazabal             67-68-68-62—265           €313,467
T15        Ryan Fox             69-69-69-67—274           €23,625
T38        Jake McLeod      66-71-73-67—277           €10,510
T56        Wade Ormsby   68-70-71-71—280           €5,439
MC        Maverick Antcliff             73-68—141
MC        Scott Hend         73-69—142
MC        Zach Murray      74-70—144

Japan Golf Tour
ISPS HANDA Championship
PGM Ishioka Golf Club, Omitama
Winner Yuto Katsuragawa           67-63-65-65—260           ¥20m
T6          Anthony Quayle              67-69-64-65—265           ¥3,192,500
T10        Michael Hendry 66-66-69-65—266           ¥2,420,000
T16        Brad Kennedy    66-67-68-67—268           ¥1,432,000
T43        Matthew Griffin              68-69-68-68—273           ¥360,000
T43        Brendan Jones  68-68-71-66—273           ¥360,000
MC        Adam Bland       68-70—138
MC        David Bransdon 73-67—140
MC        Andrew Evans   77-65—142

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica
JHSF Aberto do Brasil
Fazenda Boa Vista, Porto Feliz, Brazil
Winner Jaime Lopez Rivarola      63-63-69-69—264
T26        Charlie Hillier     65-67-69-75—276

PGA TOUR Canada
Q-School USA West 3
The Home Course, Dupont, Washington
Winner Taylor Funk        71-67-68-69—275
T4          Cameron John   69-68-70-72—279
36          Matias Sanchez 70-74-75-72—29
T82        Brody Harbinson-Graham           73-75-75-78—301
86          Zachary Maxwell             80-77-71-74—302

Epson Tour
Copper Rock Championship
Copper Rock Golf Course, Hurricane, Utah
Winner Dottie Ardina    73-73-65—211  $US30,000
T4          Amelia Garvey   71-72-71—214  $9,032
T17        Grace Kim           78-73-68—219  $2,462
T17        Soo Jin Lee         74-76-69—219  $2,462
T17        Hira Naveed       77-72-70—219  $2,462
T17        Gabriela Ruffels 81-66-72—219  $2,462
T17        Robyn Choi        74-72-73—219  $2,462
T40        Sarah Jane Smith             73-76-73—222  $1,210
58          Julienne Soo      77-73-77—227  $770

Champions Tour
ClubCorp Classic
Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas
Winner Scott Parel         67-70-65—202  $US300,000
Won on the first hole of sudden death playoff
T2          Steven Alker      68-66-68—202  $160,000
T7          Rod Pampling    70-70-66—206  $61,000
T30        John Senden      69-72-71—212  $13,829
T30        Stephen Leaney 70-70-72—212  $13,829
T37        Mark Hensby     77-64-72—213  $10,400
T69        Robert Allenby  78-72-71—221  $1,760


Headlines at a glance

