Aussies on Tour: Day primed for Tiger pairing at The Masters - PGA of Australia

He made waves as a rookie by staking his claim to Tiger Woods’ No.1 mantle and now Jason Day has had a subtle dig ahead of their pairing for Round 1 of The Masters Friday morning.

Day has been drawn to play with Woods and American Max Homa for the first two-rounds, the 2011 runner-up to begin his tournament at 3:24am AEST on Friday.

The 36-year-old will be the last of the six-strong Aussie contingent to take to the famed Augusta National Golf Club layout, Victorian amateur Jasper Stubbs off in Group 6 at 11pm Thursday night alongside former champion Zach Johnson and Canadian Correy Conners.

Day made headlines prior to his rookie season on the PGA TOUR by declaring his goal to reach No.1 in the world and “take Tiger down”.

That goal doesn’t seem to have changed given his response when told he would be playing with the five-time Masters champion in Thursday’s opening round.

“As long as I beat that old man, I’m happy,” Day joked.

Now in his 17th year on Tour, Day has established a close relationship with Tiger.

Woods once reached out to pick the 2015 US PGA champion’s brain about his chipping technique and the pair often engage in banter via text message.

They have played together often in golf’s showpiece events and Day insists that he won’t be impacted by all that comes with being inside the ropes with Tiger Woods.

“As long as you’re concentrating on what you need to do, then it shouldn’t matter,” Day said of possible crowd distractions.

“I’ve played out here a long time. There’s guys that don’t like people moving around the greens, but, for the most part, I’ve never really been too distracted with people moving.

“If I am distracted, just come off and readjust and go in again.

“It’s going to be fun knowing I’m playing with Tiger and Max the first two rounds. That’s exciting. Obviously, I’m looking forward to the challenge, especially the first two days.”

If not for an extraordinary back nine charge by Charl Schwartzel, Day came within a whisker of succeeding Raymond Floyd in 1976 as the most recent first-time winner in 2011.

In a heartbreaking Monday morning for Australian golf, he and Adam Scott both finished in a tie for second, two shots back of Schwartzel.

He has recorded further top-five finishes in 2013 and 2019 but is adamant that Augusta owes him nothing.

“Augusta doesn’t owe anyone,” Day replied.

“Golf doesn’t owe anything to me. I owe a lot to golf, and especially this place here, as well, because of just the opportunity that I’ve had.

“I’ve just got to not think about it, not get too worked up about it. To be honest, just trying to get my ball going straight where I need it to go, so that’s kind of taken most of the pressure off my head.”

Round 1 tee times AEST

The Masters

Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia

Round 1

11pm Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs (a)

11:12pm Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox (NZ)

12:06am Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler

12:54am Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

1:18am Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis

3:12am Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young

3:24am Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

Round 2

10:12pm Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis

12:06am Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young

12:18am Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

2:12am Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs (a)

2:24am Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox (NZ)

3:12am Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler

4am Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

Defending champion: Jon Rahm

Past Aussie winners: Adam Scott (2013)

Prize money: $US18 million

TV times: Par 3 Contest Live 5am-7am Thursday on Fox Sports 503/Kayo/9Now; Live 11pm-9:30am Thursday, Friday on Fox Sports 503/Kayo/9Now; Live 12am-9am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503/Kayo/9Now.

Korean PGA Tour

19th DB Insurance Promy Open

Ravie Belle CC (Old Cse), Chuncheon

9:20am Jaehyun Jeong, Seonghyun Jeon, Kevin Chun (NZ)

9:30am Taehee Lee, Taehoon Kim, Junseok Lee

2pm Wonjoon Lee, Youngsu Kim, Sanghee Lee

Defending champion: Go Guntaek

Prize money: 700,000,000 KRW

Past Aussie winners: Nil