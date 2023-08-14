Aussies on Tour: Davis grabs BMW slot - PGA of Australia

Cam Davis has capped a great weekend for Australians overseas with his third-straight top-10 on the PGA TOUR and a spot in the next round of playoffs.
It was edge-of-your-seat for 28-year-old Davis, who came into the Fedex St Jude Championship in Memphis knowing that he needed to vault a dozen players to get into the top 50 players and continue his run through Fedex Cup playoffs.
But Sydneysider Davis closed with a 67 and finished tied-sixth, just four shots out of a playoff between Lucas Glover and Patrick Cantley and ultimately won by Glover.
In doing so he jumped from 62nd on the standings to 45th, ensuring that he will be in the field for the $US20 million BMW Championship, the next round of the playoffs, in Chicago this week, and also in with a chance of reaching the Tour Championship in Atlanta later this month for the top 30 on the tour.
Jason Day finished tied-52nd in Memphis but he has also qualified for the BMW Championship, now ranked 21st overall.
Davis admitted to feeling some stress, but he was delighted to roll into the penultimate tournament of the playoffs this week.
“I’ve turned a really kind of up-and-down year into a pretty positive year just out of three really good weeks in a row,” said Davis, who has logged three consecutive top-10s.
“I was doing my best. I mean, I had a rough sort of estimate of where I felt like I needed to finish based on little things that I had seen throughout the day, but I wanted one more birdie, but it looks like I didn’t need it. That was a nice stressful but at the same time well played sort of day for me.”
Ruffels’ dominant victory in the Epson Tour’s Four Winds International in Indiana continued a sensational 2023 for the Melburnian, who now is secure in the knowledge that she will be a full LPGA Tour member in 2024.
The Victorian won by three shots, her third victory of 2023, and now she cannot be pushed out of the top 10 on the secondary tour who will graduate to the main tour next year.
“It was kind of a weird round today,” said Ruffels.
“I started off two ahead, and then we got called off due to weather on the first green. I had like a four-foot birdie putt that I had to sit and think about. Then I made my first bogey of the week at number two, so I got a little unsettled there.
“Other than that, I played pretty steady golf coming in, so I was pretty happy.”
Ruffels’ victory made up somewhat for a slightly disappointing finish for the Australians at the AIG Women’s Open, the fifth and final major of the women’s season, in the UK where Grace Kim (tied-36th) had the best result.
In one of the best weekends for Australians all year, Cameron Smith won the LIV Bedminster event and his Ripper GC Australian team also won the teams’ event at Trump National.
Smith dominated the LIV Bedminster event, shooting three rounds in the 60s, winning by a whopping seven shots to jump to the top of the LIV standings.
It is his second LIV win this season and his third overall and he overtakes Talor Gooch at the top of the standings.
Rippers’ victory in the teams event was their first since the inception of LIV for the all-Aussie outfit of Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones and Jed Morgan.
“I think collectively as a team we’ve all been trying to just work a little bit harder the last couple of months,” Smith said.
“Not really do anything different, just put our heads down, and you can see it kind of flourishing there a little bit.”
