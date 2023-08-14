Aussies on Tour: Davis grabs BMW slot - PGA of Australia

Cam Davis has capped a great weekend for Australians overseas with his third-straight top-10 on the PGA TOUR and a spot in the next round of playoffs.

It was edge-of-your-seat for 28-year-old Davis, who came into the Fedex St Jude Championship in Memphis knowing that he needed to vault a dozen players to get into the top 50 players and continue his run through Fedex Cup playoffs.

But Sydneysider Davis closed with a 67 and finished tied-sixth, just four shots out of a playoff between Lucas Glover and Patrick Cantley and ultimately won by Glover.

In doing so he jumped from 62nd on the standings to 45th, ensuring that he will be in the field for the $US20 million BMW Championship, the next round of the playoffs, in Chicago this week, and also in with a chance of reaching the Tour Championship in Atlanta later this month for the top 30 on the tour.

Jason Day finished tied-52nd in Memphis but he has also qualified for the BMW Championship, now ranked 21st overall.

Davis admitted to feeling some stress, but he was delighted to roll into the penultimate tournament of the playoffs this week.

“I’ve turned a really kind of up-and-down year into a pretty positive year just out of three really good weeks in a row,” said Davis, who has logged three consecutive top-10s.

“I was doing my best. I mean, I had a rough sort of estimate of where I felt like I needed to finish based on little things that I had seen throughout the day, but I wanted one more birdie, but it looks like I didn’t need it. That was a nice stressful but at the same time well played sort of day for me.”

Ruffels’ dominant victory in the Epson Tour’s Four Winds International in Indiana continued a sensational 2023 for the Melburnian, who now is secure in the knowledge that she will be a full LPGA Tour member in 2024.

The Victorian won by three shots, her third victory of 2023, and now she cannot be pushed out of the top 10 on the secondary tour who will graduate to the main tour next year.

“It was kind of a weird round today,” said Ruffels.

“I started off two ahead, and then we got called off due to weather on the first green. I had like a four-foot birdie putt that I had to sit and think about. Then I made my first bogey of the week at number two, so I got a little unsettled there.

“Other than that, I played pretty steady golf coming in, so I was pretty happy.”

Ruffels’ victory made up somewhat for a slightly disappointing finish for the Australians at the AIG Women’s Open, the fifth and final major of the women’s season, in the UK where Grace Kim (tied-36th) had the best result.

In one of the best weekends for Australians all year, Cameron Smith won the LIV Bedminster event and his Ripper GC Australian team also won the teams’ event at Trump National.

Smith dominated the LIV Bedminster event, shooting three rounds in the 60s, winning by a whopping seven shots to jump to the top of the LIV standings.

It is his second LIV win this season and his third overall and he overtakes Talor Gooch at the top of the standings.

Rippers’ victory in the teams event was their first since the inception of LIV for the all-Aussie outfit of Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones and Jed Morgan.

“I think collectively as a team we’ve all been trying to just work a little bit harder the last couple of months,” Smith said.

“Not really do anything different, just put our heads down, and you can see it kind of flourishing there a little bit.”

Results

PGA TOUR

Fedex St Jude Championship

Sedgefield Country Club, North Carolina

• 1 Lucas Glover 66-64-66-69 – 265 $US 3,600,000 *playoff

T6 Cam Davis 66-67-69-67 – 269 $584,285

T52 Jason Day 68-72-72-66 – 278 $46,400

LPGA Tour

AIG Women’s Open, Walton Heath, UK

1 Lilia Vu 72-68-67-67 – 274 $US1,350,000

T36 Grace Kim 71-72-74-73 – 290 $49,487

T50 Minjee Lee 72-69-75-77 – 293 $26,497

MC Stephanie Kyriacou 73-74 – 147

MC Sarah Kemp 71-77 – 148

MC Lydia Ko (NZ) 74-74 – 148

MC Kelsey Bennett 73-76 – 149

MC Hannah Green 73-76 – 149

LIV GOLF

Liv Bedminster, Trump Bedminster, New Jersey

1 Cameron Smith 66-67-68 – 201 $US4 million

T7 Marc Leishman 71-69-71 – 211 $570,000

T27 Jed Morgan 72-78-66 – 216 $190,000

T30 Matt Jones 77-70-70 – 217 $176,000

46 Danny Lee (NZ) 76-75-77 – 228 $125,000

KORN FERRY TOUR

Pinnacle Bank Championship, Nebraska

1 Alejandro Tosti 63-71-69-62 – 265 $US 180,000

T42 Curtis Luck 73-66-67-73 – 279 $3,531

MC Dimi Papadatos 67-73 – 140

MC Brett Drewitt 72-71 – 143

WD Rhein Gibson 74

EPSON TOUR

Four Winds Invitational, Indiana

1 Gabriela Ruffels 70-65-69 – 204 $US30,000

T8 Robyn Choi 73-67-70 – 210 $4,892

T44 Cassie Porter 68-75-74 – 217 $943

T52 Hira Naveed 69-74-75 – 218 $806

T55 Sarah Jane Smith 74-72-73 – 219 $699

MC Amelia Garvey (NZ) 76-73 – 149

LET ACCESS SERIES

Big Green Egg Swedish Open, Varbergs Golf Klubb, Sweden

1 Emily Price 67 (prize payout N/A)

T2 Stephanie Bunque 68

T15 Munchin Keh (NZ) 71

T41 Stefanie Hall 74

T56 Wenyung Keh (NZ) 75

T66 Hanee Song (NZ) 76

CHAMPIONS TOUR

Boeing Classic, Washington

1 Stephen Ames 67-67-63 – 197 $US330,000

T3 Steven Alker (NZ) 69-66-71 – 206 $145,200

T5 Stuart Appleby 72-71-65 – 208 $90,933

T13 Rod Pampling 73-71-67 – 211 $39,600

T13 Richard Green 69-70-72 – 211 $39,600

T47 David McKenzie 76-71-70 – 217 $7,256

CHALLENGE TOUR

Scottish Challenge, Aberdeenshire