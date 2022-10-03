 Aussies on Tour: Choi, Bland log top 10s - PGA of Australia

Queensland’s Robyn Choi logged her sixth top-10 finish of the Epson Tour season as Adam Bland recorded his second top-10 in his past three starts on the Japan Golf Tour.

The cornerstone of Choi’s tie for sixth at the Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic in Alabama was a course record 10-under 62 on day one to establish a two-stroke lead.

The 24-year-old dropped away with a three-over 75 in the second round, bouncing back to post 69 on Sunday as she seeks to earn one of 10 LPGA Tour cards on offer at season’s end.

She began the week 14th in the Race to the Card standings yet despite a top-10 finish fell back a spot to 15th, winner Celine Borge and runner-up Hyo Joon Jang both moving ahead of her.

Gabriela Ruffels dropped from 11th to 14th despite finishing tied for 17th while Grace Kim remains in fourth position heading into this week’s Epson Tour Championship finale.

The resurgence of South Australian Adam Bland continues in Japan.

Bland’s tie for eighth at the ANA Open two weeks ago was his best result on the Japan Golf Tour in almost five years, maintaining his stellar play at the Vantelin Tokai Classic in Aichi.

The 42-year-old had four birdies and two bogeys in his closing round of two-under 69 to lead the way for the Aussies, Anthony Quayle (73) and Brad Kennedy also finishing inside the top 20.

If it was an otherwise quiet week for the Aussies around the world, our New Zealand neighbours continue to excel.

Three-time ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia winner Ryan Fox became the first Kiwi to win in Scotland since Simon Owen in 1976, recording a one-stroke win at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews.

It was an emotional win for Fox who paid tribute to great mate Shane Warne, the late Aussie cricket legend finishing second alongside Fox in the teams event just 12 months ago.

A final round of six-under 65 saw Lydia Ko finish third at The Ascendant LPGA event in Texas and, a week after his second win on the Challenge Tour, Daniel Hillier finished fourth at the Hopps Open de Provence to climb to seventh in the Road To Mallorca standings with just three events left in the season.

Results

DP World Tour
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, Scotland
Winner Ryan Fox (NZ)    66-74-65-68—273           €801,654.72
T36        David Micheluzzi             69-73-70-71—283           €31,123.07
T61        Maverick Antcliff             68-74-72-75—289           €12,967.94
MC        Daniel Gale        70-73-74—217
MC        Geoff Ogilvy       66-76-75—217
MC        Louis Dobbelaar              70-79-69—218
MC        Aaron Pike          73-76-69—218
MC        Jediah Morgan  71-76-72—219
MC        Blake Windred  70-77-72—219
MC        Jordan Zunic      71-76-73—220
MC        Nathan Barbieri 69-77-75—221
MC        Zach Murray      71-80-72—220
MC        Josh Armstrong 69-85-73—227
MC        Austin Bautista  72-81-75—228
MC        Scott Hend         75-82-71—228

PGA TOUR
Sanderson Farms Championship
The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Mississippi
Winner Mackenzie Hughes         71-63-68-69—271
Won on second hole of sudden death playoff      
MC        Harrison Endycott           73-74—147

Asian Tour
Mercuries Taiwan Masters
Taiwan Golf and Country Club, Chinese Taipei
Winner Chan Shih-chang             68-68-69—68    273        $US200,000
T13        Scott Strange     68-72-71-73—284           $14,500
T18        Kevin Yuan         71-70-73-72—286           $11,000
T39        Sam Brazel         71-73-76-71—291           $6,642.86
T39        Daniel Fox          68-74-75-74—291           $6,642.86
T49        Jake Higginbottom          76-70-74-74—294           $4,850
MC        Travis Smyth      71-76—147
MC        Ben Eccles          73-76—149

LPGA Tour
The Ascendant LPGA
Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas
Winner Charley Hull       67-64-71-64—266           $US255,000
3            Lydia Ko (NZ)     70-66-67-65—268           $112,302
T34        Karis Davidson  70-70-71-71—282           $10,425
MC        Stephanie Kyriacou         71-75—146
MC        Su Oh    79-69—148
MC        Sarah Jane Smith             73-75—148

Japan Golf Tour
Vantelin Tokai Classic
Miyoshi Country Club (West Cse), Aichi
Winner Riki Kawamoto  69-67-66-69—271           ¥22m
T9          Adam Bland       69-68-73-69—279           ¥2,772,000
T13        Anthony Quayle              69-66-72-73—280           ¥1,974,500
T17        Michael Hendry (NZ)      72-72-65-72—281           ¥1,617,000
T19        Brad Kennedy    67-73-70-72—282           ¥1,216,285
T29        Matthew Griffin              71-71-71-71—284           ¥737,000
MC        Brendan Jones  72-76—148
MC        Andrew Evans   73-75—148

Challenge Tour
Hopps Open de Provence
Golf International de Pont Royal, Mallemort, France
Winner Joel Sjoholm      68-71-65-67—271           €40,000
4            Daniel Hillier (NZ)            70-66-70-69—275           €15,000

Epson Tour
Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic
Ol’ Colony Golf Course, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Winner Celine Borge      67-71-63—201  $US30,000
T6          Robyn Choi        62-75-69—206  $5,856
T17        Gabriela Ruffels 68-74-68—210  $2,639
T29        Amelia Garvey (NZ)         69-71-72—212  $1,702
T44        Grace Kim           75-67-73—215  $1,077
MC        Hira Naveed       72-74—146
MC        Emily Mahar      75-77—152
MC        Soo Jin Lee         79-77—156


Headlines at a glance

