Aussies on Tour: Choi, Bland log top 10s - PGA of Australia

Queensland’s Robyn Choi logged her sixth top-10 finish of the Epson Tour season as Adam Bland recorded his second top-10 in his past three starts on the Japan Golf Tour.
The cornerstone of Choi’s tie for sixth at the Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic in Alabama was a course record 10-under 62 on day one to establish a two-stroke lead.
The 24-year-old dropped away with a three-over 75 in the second round, bouncing back to post 69 on Sunday as she seeks to earn one of 10 LPGA Tour cards on offer at season’s end.
She began the week 14th in the Race to the Card standings yet despite a top-10 finish fell back a spot to 15th, winner Celine Borge and runner-up Hyo Joon Jang both moving ahead of her.
Gabriela Ruffels dropped from 11th to 14th despite finishing tied for 17th while Grace Kim remains in fourth position heading into this week’s Epson Tour Championship finale.
The resurgence of South Australian Adam Bland continues in Japan.
Bland’s tie for eighth at the ANA Open two weeks ago was his best result on the Japan Golf Tour in almost five years, maintaining his stellar play at the Vantelin Tokai Classic in Aichi.
The 42-year-old had four birdies and two bogeys in his closing round of two-under 69 to lead the way for the Aussies, Anthony Quayle (73) and Brad Kennedy also finishing inside the top 20.
If it was an otherwise quiet week for the Aussies around the world, our New Zealand neighbours continue to excel.
Three-time ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia winner Ryan Fox became the first Kiwi to win in Scotland since Simon Owen in 1976, recording a one-stroke win at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews.
It was an emotional win for Fox who paid tribute to great mate Shane Warne, the late Aussie cricket legend finishing second alongside Fox in the teams event just 12 months ago.
A final round of six-under 65 saw Lydia Ko finish third at The Ascendant LPGA event in Texas and, a week after his second win on the Challenge Tour, Daniel Hillier finished fourth at the Hopps Open de Provence to climb to seventh in the Road To Mallorca standings with just three events left in the season.
Results
DP World Tour
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, Scotland
Winner Ryan Fox (NZ) 66-74-65-68—273 €801,654.72
T36 David Micheluzzi 69-73-70-71—283 €31,123.07
T61 Maverick Antcliff 68-74-72-75—289 €12,967.94
MC Daniel Gale 70-73-74—217
MC Geoff Ogilvy 66-76-75—217
MC Louis Dobbelaar 70-79-69—218
MC Aaron Pike 73-76-69—218
MC Jediah Morgan 71-76-72—219
MC Blake Windred 70-77-72—219
MC Jordan Zunic 71-76-73—220
MC Nathan Barbieri 69-77-75—221
MC Zach Murray 71-80-72—220
MC Josh Armstrong 69-85-73—227
MC Austin Bautista 72-81-75—228
MC Scott Hend 75-82-71—228
PGA TOUR
Sanderson Farms Championship
The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Mississippi
Winner Mackenzie Hughes 71-63-68-69—271
Won on second hole of sudden death playoff
MC Harrison Endycott 73-74—147
Asian Tour
Mercuries Taiwan Masters
Taiwan Golf and Country Club, Chinese Taipei
Winner Chan Shih-chang 68-68-69—68 273 $US200,000
T13 Scott Strange 68-72-71-73—284 $14,500
T18 Kevin Yuan 71-70-73-72—286 $11,000
T39 Sam Brazel 71-73-76-71—291 $6,642.86
T39 Daniel Fox 68-74-75-74—291 $6,642.86
T49 Jake Higginbottom 76-70-74-74—294 $4,850
MC Travis Smyth 71-76—147
MC Ben Eccles 73-76—149
LPGA Tour
The Ascendant LPGA
Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas
Winner Charley Hull 67-64-71-64—266 $US255,000
3 Lydia Ko (NZ) 70-66-67-65—268 $112,302
T34 Karis Davidson 70-70-71-71—282 $10,425
MC Stephanie Kyriacou 71-75—146
MC Su Oh 79-69—148
MC Sarah Jane Smith 73-75—148
Japan Golf Tour
Vantelin Tokai Classic
Miyoshi Country Club (West Cse), Aichi
Winner Riki Kawamoto 69-67-66-69—271 ¥22m
T9 Adam Bland 69-68-73-69—279 ¥2,772,000
T13 Anthony Quayle 69-66-72-73—280 ¥1,974,500
T17 Michael Hendry (NZ) 72-72-65-72—281 ¥1,617,000
T19 Brad Kennedy 67-73-70-72—282 ¥1,216,285
T29 Matthew Griffin 71-71-71-71—284 ¥737,000
MC Brendan Jones 72-76—148
MC Andrew Evans 73-75—148
Challenge Tour
Hopps Open de Provence
Golf International de Pont Royal, Mallemort, France
Winner Joel Sjoholm 68-71-65-67—271 €40,000
4 Daniel Hillier (NZ) 70-66-70-69—275 €15,000
Epson Tour
Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic
Ol’ Colony Golf Course, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Winner Celine Borge 67-71-63—201 $US30,000
T6 Robyn Choi 62-75-69—206 $5,856
T17 Gabriela Ruffels 68-74-68—210 $2,639
T29 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 69-71-72—212 $1,702
T44 Grace Kim 75-67-73—215 $1,077
MC Hira Naveed 72-74—146
MC Emily Mahar 75-77—152
MC Soo Jin Lee 79-77—156