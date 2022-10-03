Aussies on Tour: Choi, Bland log top 10s - PGA of Australia

Queensland’s Robyn Choi logged her sixth top-10 finish of the Epson Tour season as Adam Bland recorded his second top-10 in his past three starts on the Japan Golf Tour.

The cornerstone of Choi’s tie for sixth at the Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic in Alabama was a course record 10-under 62 on day one to establish a two-stroke lead.

The 24-year-old dropped away with a three-over 75 in the second round, bouncing back to post 69 on Sunday as she seeks to earn one of 10 LPGA Tour cards on offer at season’s end.

She began the week 14th in the Race to the Card standings yet despite a top-10 finish fell back a spot to 15th, winner Celine Borge and runner-up Hyo Joon Jang both moving ahead of her.

Gabriela Ruffels dropped from 11th to 14th despite finishing tied for 17th while Grace Kim remains in fourth position heading into this week’s Epson Tour Championship finale.

The resurgence of South Australian Adam Bland continues in Japan.

Bland’s tie for eighth at the ANA Open two weeks ago was his best result on the Japan Golf Tour in almost five years, maintaining his stellar play at the Vantelin Tokai Classic in Aichi.

The 42-year-old had four birdies and two bogeys in his closing round of two-under 69 to lead the way for the Aussies, Anthony Quayle (73) and Brad Kennedy also finishing inside the top 20.

If it was an otherwise quiet week for the Aussies around the world, our New Zealand neighbours continue to excel.

Three-time ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia winner Ryan Fox became the first Kiwi to win in Scotland since Simon Owen in 1976, recording a one-stroke win at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews.

This one is special, getting a win at the home of golf with the family watching can’t be beaten. @dunhilllinks truly is a an amazing event and can’t be prouder to be the champ this year 🏆 This one is for you @shanewarne23 I know you were there looking down this week #Ripwarnie pic.twitter.com/EMVCApDS4T — Ryan Fox (@ryanfoxgolfer) October 2, 2022

It was an emotional win for Fox who paid tribute to great mate Shane Warne, the late Aussie cricket legend finishing second alongside Fox in the teams event just 12 months ago.

A final round of six-under 65 saw Lydia Ko finish third at The Ascendant LPGA event in Texas and, a week after his second win on the Challenge Tour, Daniel Hillier finished fourth at the Hopps Open de Provence to climb to seventh in the Road To Mallorca standings with just three events left in the season.

Results

DP World Tour

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, Scotland

Winner Ryan Fox (NZ) 66-74-65-68—273 €801,654.72

T36 David Micheluzzi 69-73-70-71—283 €31,123.07

T61 Maverick Antcliff 68-74-72-75—289 €12,967.94

MC Daniel Gale 70-73-74—217

MC Geoff Ogilvy 66-76-75—217

MC Louis Dobbelaar 70-79-69—218

MC Aaron Pike 73-76-69—218

MC Jediah Morgan 71-76-72—219

MC Blake Windred 70-77-72—219

MC Jordan Zunic 71-76-73—220

MC Nathan Barbieri 69-77-75—221

MC Zach Murray 71-80-72—220

MC Josh Armstrong 69-85-73—227

MC Austin Bautista 72-81-75—228

MC Scott Hend 75-82-71—228

PGA TOUR

Sanderson Farms Championship

The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Mississippi

Winner Mackenzie Hughes 71-63-68-69—271

Won on second hole of sudden death playoff

MC Harrison Endycott 73-74—147

Asian Tour

Mercuries Taiwan Masters

Taiwan Golf and Country Club, Chinese Taipei

Winner Chan Shih-chang 68-68-69—68 273 $US200,000

T13 Scott Strange 68-72-71-73—284 $14,500

T18 Kevin Yuan 71-70-73-72—286 $11,000

T39 Sam Brazel 71-73-76-71—291 $6,642.86

T39 Daniel Fox 68-74-75-74—291 $6,642.86

T49 Jake Higginbottom 76-70-74-74—294 $4,850

MC Travis Smyth 71-76—147

MC Ben Eccles 73-76—149

LPGA Tour

The Ascendant LPGA

Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas

Winner Charley Hull 67-64-71-64—266 $US255,000

3 Lydia Ko (NZ) 70-66-67-65—268 $112,302

T34 Karis Davidson 70-70-71-71—282 $10,425

MC Stephanie Kyriacou 71-75—146

MC Su Oh 79-69—148

MC Sarah Jane Smith 73-75—148

Japan Golf Tour

Vantelin Tokai Classic

Miyoshi Country Club (West Cse), Aichi

Winner Riki Kawamoto 69-67-66-69—271 ¥22m

T9 Adam Bland 69-68-73-69—279 ¥2,772,000

T13 Anthony Quayle 69-66-72-73—280 ¥1,974,500

T17 Michael Hendry (NZ) 72-72-65-72—281 ¥1,617,000

T19 Brad Kennedy 67-73-70-72—282 ¥1,216,285

T29 Matthew Griffin 71-71-71-71—284 ¥737,000

MC Brendan Jones 72-76—148

MC Andrew Evans 73-75—148

Challenge Tour

Hopps Open de Provence

Golf International de Pont Royal, Mallemort, France

Winner Joel Sjoholm 68-71-65-67—271 €40,000

4 Daniel Hillier (NZ) 70-66-70-69—275 €15,000

Epson Tour

Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic

Ol’ Colony Golf Course, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Winner Celine Borge 67-71-63—201 $US30,000

T6 Robyn Choi 62-75-69—206 $5,856

T17 Gabriela Ruffels 68-74-68—210 $2,639

T29 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 69-71-72—212 $1,702

T44 Grace Kim 75-67-73—215 $1,077

MC Hira Naveed 72-74—146

MC Emily Mahar 75-77—152

MC Soo Jin Lee 79-77—156