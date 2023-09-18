 Aussies on Tour: Champagne finishes for Hend, Fox - PGA of Australia

Aussies on Tour: Champagne finishes for Hend, Fox


Both Ryan Fox (NZ) and Scott Hend produced sparkling back nines to claim victories on the DP World Tour and European Legends Tour respectively.

Fox shrugged off an early triple-bogey in the final round to claim an emotional BMW PGA Championship triumph at the storied Wentworth Club in London.

Two birdies to close out a front nine of 1-over 36 turned momentum his way, a final birdie on the 72nd hole completing a back nine of 6-under 31, a final round of 5-under 67 and a one-stroke win from Englishmen Aaron Rai (68) and Tyrrell Hatton (66).

“I’m immensely proud,” said Fox, who had wife Anneke and daughters Isobel and Margot present to help celebrate.

“It’s such an iconic tournament. I know Michael Campbell has won around here when it was the match play event and to add to that history here and create some of my own is very special.

Scott Hend, in his Legends Tour debut, launched an extraordinary back nine charge to win the WINSTONgolf Senior Open in Germany.

One-over through the first four holes of the final round to find himself five back, it looked unlikely that Hend would make it consecutive wins by Aussies on the back of Richard Green’s victory in 2022.

Six birdies in a row saw Hend climb up the leaderboard however, and just a month after turning 50, Hend’s final round of 6-under 66 and 10-under total ensured he started the next phase of his career in perfect fashion.

“I had some pretty high expectations coming out here and I knew the guys were very solid players”, he said.

“It’s a new start to the career at 50.”

Cam Davis had a solid week at the Fortinet Championship on the PGA Tour, finishing third. While Kristalle Blum also had a strong week on the LET Access Tour in France, finishing tied-fifth.

PGA TOUR

Fortinet Championship

Silverado Resort (North Cse), Napa, California

1            Sahith Theegala               68-64-67-68—267           US$1,512,00.00

3            Cam Davis                         68-68-65-70—271           US$579,600.00

T30        Lucas Herbert                  63-75-71-72—281           US$42,532.00

MC        Geoff Ogilvy                     76-68

MC        Harrison Endycott           70-74

MC        Aaron Baddeley               73-73

MC        Cameron Percy                70-76

MC        Greg Chalmers                 72-75

DP World Tour

BMW PGA Championship

Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England

1            Ryan Fox (NZ)                  69-68-66-67—270           €1,435,857.57

T7          Adam Scott                      71-69-67-68—275           €217,912.50

T14        Min Woo Lee                   71-67-69-70—277           €121,625.58

T25        Jason Scrivener               68-73-70-68—279           €85,306.83

WD        Daniel Hillier (NZ)            77

Japan Golf Tour

ANA Open

Sapporo Golf Club (Wanatsu Cse), Hokkaido

1            Hideto Tanihara               68-69-66-67—270           ¥20m

MC        Andrew Evans                  75-69—144

MC        Adam Bland                     73-75—148

MC        Dylan Perry                      72-80—152

WD        Brendan Jones                 77

Ladies European Tour

VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open

Golfpark Holzhäusern, Switzerland

1            Alexandra Forsterling     66-66-66—198  €45,000

T54        Kirsten Rudgeley             73-71-72—216  €1,032

MC        Hanee Song (NZ)             72-74—146

MC        Momoka Kobori (NZ)      71-75—146

Korn Ferry Tour

Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation

The Grove, College Grove, Tennessee

1            Grayson Murray              68-67-70-66—271          

T26        Curtis Luck                        69-71-73-67—280          

T63        Brett Drewitt                    68-72-71-76—287          

MC        Rhein Gibson                   75-70—145

MC        Dimi Papadatos               76-80—155

Challenge Tour

Open de Portugal at Royal Óbidos

Royal Óbidos Spa & Golf Resort, Vau Óbidos, Portugal

1            Marco Penge     65-68-69-70—272           €40,000

MC        Blake Windred  70-76—146

Epson Tour

Guardian Championship

Capitol Hill Golf Club, Prattville, Alabama

1            Cydney Clanton               63-68-68—199  $US30,000

T16        Robyn Choi                       72-65-69—206  $3,004

T24        Cassie Porter                    70-67-71—208  $2,133

T29        Amelia Garvey (NZ)         68-70-71—209  $1,756

T29        Hira Naveed                     68-70-71—209  $1,756

LET Access Series

Hauts De France Pas De Calais Golf Open

Golf Saint Omer, France

1            Lejan Lewthwaite            71-69-68—208  €6,400

Won in sudden death playoff

T5          Kristalle Blum                   71-67-72—210  €1,402

T7          Wenyung Keh (NZ)          72-73-66—211  €1,264

T17        Munchin Keh (NZ)           72-71-72—215  €686

MC        Amy Walsh                       75-78—153

Champions Tour

Sanford International

Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

1            Steve Stricker     62-66-66—194 

T12        Richard Green   68-67-67—202 

T18        Rod Pampling    67-68-68—203 

T29        Stuart Appleby  66-67-72—205 

T46        David McKenzie 66-71-71—208 

T52        John Senden      67-74-68—209 

Legends Tour

WINSTONgolf Senior Open

WINSTONgolf, Vorbeck

1            Scott Hend         70-70-66—206

T18        Michael Long     74-68-73—215

T36        Jason Norris       71-74-74—219

48          Peter Fowler      80-73-72—225


