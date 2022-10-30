Aussies on Tour: Baddeley’s best since 2019 - PGA of Australia

A fifth PGA TOUR title eluded him yet Aaron Baddeley has produced his best finish in more than three years at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Bermuda.

Seeking to make it successive wins by Aussies at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, the 41-year-old began the final round two strokes back.

Windy conditions were conducive to high drama on the back nine and when Baddeley birdied three of his first four holes after making the turn, he remained in contention for a first win since 2016.

But dropped shots at 15 and 18 cruelled his chances, his round of even-par 71 enough for a share of sixth at 16-under, three strokes back of winner Seamus Power (70).

It is Baddeley’s best result on the PGA TOUR since a tie for second at the Puerto Rico Open in February 2019 and guarantees him a place in the field for this week’s World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba in Mexico.

“The game’s not trending, the game’s there,” said Baddeley, who had to come through the Monday qualifier to play in Bermuda.

“It’s just a matter of getting starts. Great to have another start next week, ball-striker’s golf course, so I’m looking forward to that.

“If I finished with a couple of birdies, I could have been… but it was right there. It’s really, really close.”

It was a significant week in Bermuda too for Sydney’s Harrison Endycott.

The Round 1 leader thanks to a scorching nine-under 62, Endycott closed with a three-under 68 to secure the first top-10 finish of his rookie season on the PGA TOUR.

In a good week for the Australian 40-somethings, Brad Kennedy finished tied for fifth at the Japan Golf Tour’s Heiwa PGM Championship in Ibaraki.

Without a win in Japan since 2018, Kennedy began the final round one shot off the lead but was unable to mount a Sunday charge.

The 48-year-old Gold Coaster had four birdies and three bogeys in his round of one-under 69, finishing seven shots back of Rikuya Hoshino (63) in a share of fifth.

Kiwi Daniel Hillier led the Australasian charge with a tie for 12th at the DP World Tour Portugal Masters and the all-Australian Punch GC team came up just short at the LIV Golf season finale in Miami.

The No.11 seed at the start of the week, the Punch GC team of Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones and captain Wade Ormsby won their quarter-final and semi-final matches to advance to the final four.

On the back of Smith’s brilliant seven-under 65 at Doral, Punch GC posted a combined score of six-under to finish just one back of the 4 Aces team led by Dustin Johnson.

Results

PGA TOUR

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

Winner Seamus Power 65-65-65-70—265 $US1.17m

T6 Aaron Baddeley 65-64-68-71—268 $227,500

10 Harrison Endycott 62-70-70-68—270 $177,125

T35 Cameron Percy 66-68-71-70—275 $29,683

T65 Greg Chalmers 66-70-76-73—285 $13,975

DP World Tour

Portugal Masters

Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal

Winner Jordan Smith 62-67-62-63—254 €340,812.60

T12 Daniel Hillier (NZ) 65-68-68-67—268 €32,477.44

T18 Jason Scrivener 66-67-66-71—270 €22,809.94

T34 Maverick Antcliff 70-66-67-69—272 €13,498.85

T68 Scott Hend 67-67-71-75—280 €4,109.80

Japan Golf Tour

Heiwa PGM Championship

PGM Ishioka Golf Club, Ibaraki

Winner Rikuya Hoshino 63-68-64-63—258 ¥30m

T5 Brad Kennedy 65-67-64-69—265 ¥5.7m

T25 Matthew Griffin 68-68-68-67—271 ¥1.26m

T29 Brendan Jones 67-63-72-70—272 ¥1,023,750

T41 Dylan Perry 64-73-70-68—275 ¥600,000

T54 Michael Hendry (NZ) 67-67-73-71—278 ¥369,000

T62 Anthony Quayle 70-68-69-74—281 ¥339,000

MC Andrew Evans 70-73—143

LIV Golf

Team Championship Miami

Trump National Doral, Miami, Florida

Winners 4 Aces GC -7

2 Punch GC -6