Aussies on Tour: Antcliff’s boost ahead of NZ Open - PGA of Australia

Queenslander Maverick Antcliff has recorded his best finish on international soil in close to three years in a timely boost ahead of this week’s New Zealand Open in Queenstown.
Antcliff required a tournament invite to take his place in the field at Millbrook Resort starting Thursday and will feel confident about utilising it to its fullest after a top-five finish at the Asian Tour’s International Series Oman.
Matching eventual champion Carlos Ortiz for round of the day on Sunday, Antcliff played his final 13 holes in 7-under par for a closing 6-under 65 and a tie for fourth.
Fourth at the Victorian PGA Championship last November and a three-time winner on the China Tour in 2019, it is Antcliff’s best finish outside of Australia since he was runner-up at the Canary Islands Championship on the DP World Tour back in May of 2021.
Antcliff was one of three Aussies to log top-10s in Oman with both Lucas Herbert and Travis Smyth finishing in a tie for 10th.
Antcliff was also not the only Aussie to finish inside the top five this past week.
West Australian Hayden Hopewell moved up to 13th in the Race to Mallorca standings with his third-place finish at the Challenge Tour’s NMB Championship in South Africa while Mark Hensby was the best of the strong Aussie contingent at the Trophy Hassan II on the PGA TOUR Champions.
Runner-up in the same event a year ago, Hensby finished three back of Ricardo Gonzalez to earn a share of third, Victorian Richard Green three shots further back in a tie for seventh.
Photo: Jason Butler/Getty Images
Results
PGA TOUR
Mexico Open at Vidanta
Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico
1 Jake Knapp 67-64-63-71—265 $US1.458m
T24 Aaron Baddeley 68-70-69-68—275 $61,695
MC Harrison Endycott 73-70—143
MC Ryan Fox (NZ) 71-73—144
DP World Tour
Magical Kenya Open
Muthaiga GC, Nairobi, Kenya
1 Darius Van Driel 66-69-68-67—270 €392,570.38
T42 Sam Jones (NZ) 68-70-70-72—280 €12,008.04
T64 Haydn Barron 72-69-69-74—284 €5,426.71
MC Connor McKinney 71-75—146
MC Tom Power Horan 75-71—146
Asian Tour
International Series Oman
Al Mouj Golf, Oman
1 Carlos Ortiz 67-69-68-65—269 $US360,000
T4 Maverick Antcliff 74-68-68-65—275 $91,000
T10 Lucas Herbert 70-69-67-72—278 $33,975
T10 Travis Smyth 69-68-68-73—278 $33,975
T14 Kevin Yuan 67-68-74-71—280 $27,100
T14 Justin Warren 70-70-68-72—280 $27,100
T22 Aaron Wilkin 73-69-71-71—284 $20,600
T27 Jed Morgan 71-73-73-68—285 $17,900
T31 Deyen Lawson 71-66-75-74—286 $15,228.57
T31 Scott Hend 69-71-71-75—286 $15,228.57
T48 Zach Murray 75-69-75-70—289 $9,200
T58 Andrew Dodt 75-69-71-76—291 $6,600
T63 Wade Ormsby 73-71-74-74—292 $5,800
MC Harrison Crowe 71-74—145
MC Jack Thompson 73-74—147
MC Marcus Fraser 75-73—148
MC Matt Jones 78-71—149
MC Danny Lee (NZ) 78-73—151
MC Todd Sinnott 75-77—152
WD Ben Campbell (NZ) 76
LPGA Tour
Honda LPGA Thailand
Siam Country Club (Old Cse), Chonburi, Thailand
1 Patty Tavatanakit 67-67-66-67—267 $US255,000
T31 Sarah Kemp 74-70-68-68—280 $11,388
T31 Grace Kim 69-70-68-73—280 $11,388
T41 Stephanie Kyriacou 71-70-72-68—281 $8,155
T54 Hannah Green 69-72-70-73—284 $5,456
Ladies European Tour
Lalla Meryem Cup
Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Blue Cse), Morocco
1 Bronte Law 73-69-64—206 €67,500
T42 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 73-76-72—221 €2,637
T59 Kirsten Rudgeley 77-73-75—225 €1,417.50
PGA TOUR Champions
Trophy Hassan II
Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco
1 Ricardo Gonzalez 69-70-70—209 $US320,000
T3 Mark Hensby 68-73-71—212 $131,000
T7 Richard Green 74-71-70—215 $68,000
T11 Stuart Appleby 71-75-71—217 $46,000
T13 Steve Allan 68-75-75—218 $38,067
T27 Rod Pampling 78-73-70—221 $15,886
T27 David McKenzie 74-73-74—221 $15,886
T38 Michael Wright 72-78-74—224 $10,800
T43 David Bransdon 73-81-73—227 $8,000
T43 John Senden 77-75-75—227 $8,000
Challenge Tour
NMB Championship
Humewood GC, Port Elizabeth, South Africa
Event reduced to 54 holes due to rain
1 Björn Akesson 63-67-68—198 €51,241.98
3 Hayden Hopewell 63-69-68—200 €22,598.20