Aussies on Tour: Antcliff’s boost ahead of NZ Open - PGA of Australia

Queenslander Maverick Antcliff has recorded his best finish on international soil in close to three years in a timely boost ahead of this week’s New Zealand Open in Queenstown.

Antcliff required a tournament invite to take his place in the field at Millbrook Resort starting Thursday and will feel confident about utilising it to its fullest after a top-five finish at the Asian Tour’s International Series Oman.

Matching eventual champion Carlos Ortiz for round of the day on Sunday, Antcliff played his final 13 holes in 7-under par for a closing 6-under 65 and a tie for fourth.

Fourth at the Victorian PGA Championship last November and a three-time winner on the China Tour in 2019, it is Antcliff’s best finish outside of Australia since he was runner-up at the Canary Islands Championship on the DP World Tour back in May of 2021.

Antcliff was one of three Aussies to log top-10s in Oman with both Lucas Herbert and Travis Smyth finishing in a tie for 10th.

Antcliff was also not the only Aussie to finish inside the top five this past week.

West Australian Hayden Hopewell moved up to 13th in the Race to Mallorca standings with his third-place finish at the Challenge Tour’s NMB Championship in South Africa while Mark Hensby was the best of the strong Aussie contingent at the Trophy Hassan II on the PGA TOUR Champions.

Runner-up in the same event a year ago, Hensby finished three back of Ricardo Gonzalez to earn a share of third, Victorian Richard Green three shots further back in a tie for seventh.

Photo: Jason Butler/Getty Images

Results

PGA TOUR

Mexico Open at Vidanta

Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

1 Jake Knapp 67-64-63-71—265 $US1.458m

T24 Aaron Baddeley 68-70-69-68—275 $61,695

MC Harrison Endycott 73-70—143

MC Ryan Fox (NZ) 71-73—144

DP World Tour

Magical Kenya Open

Muthaiga GC, Nairobi, Kenya

1 Darius Van Driel 66-69-68-67—270 €392,570.38

T42 Sam Jones (NZ) 68-70-70-72—280 €12,008.04

T64 Haydn Barron 72-69-69-74—284 €5,426.71

MC Connor McKinney 71-75—146

MC Tom Power Horan 75-71—146

Asian Tour

International Series Oman

Al Mouj Golf, Oman

1 Carlos Ortiz 67-69-68-65—269 $US360,000

T4 Maverick Antcliff 74-68-68-65—275 $91,000

T10 Lucas Herbert 70-69-67-72—278 $33,975

T10 Travis Smyth 69-68-68-73—278 $33,975

T14 Kevin Yuan 67-68-74-71—280 $27,100

T14 Justin Warren 70-70-68-72—280 $27,100

T22 Aaron Wilkin 73-69-71-71—284 $20,600

T27 Jed Morgan 71-73-73-68—285 $17,900

T31 Deyen Lawson 71-66-75-74—286 $15,228.57

T31 Scott Hend 69-71-71-75—286 $15,228.57

T48 Zach Murray 75-69-75-70—289 $9,200

T58 Andrew Dodt 75-69-71-76—291 $6,600

T63 Wade Ormsby 73-71-74-74—292 $5,800

MC Harrison Crowe 71-74—145

MC Jack Thompson 73-74—147

MC Marcus Fraser 75-73—148

MC Matt Jones 78-71—149

MC Danny Lee (NZ) 78-73—151

MC Todd Sinnott 75-77—152

WD Ben Campbell (NZ) 76

LPGA Tour

Honda LPGA Thailand

Siam Country Club (Old Cse), Chonburi, Thailand

1 Patty Tavatanakit 67-67-66-67—267 $US255,000

T31 Sarah Kemp 74-70-68-68—280 $11,388

T31 Grace Kim 69-70-68-73—280 $11,388

T41 Stephanie Kyriacou 71-70-72-68—281 $8,155

T54 Hannah Green 69-72-70-73—284 $5,456

Ladies European Tour

Lalla Meryem Cup

Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Blue Cse), Morocco

1 Bronte Law 73-69-64—206 €67,500

T42 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 73-76-72—221 €2,637

T59 Kirsten Rudgeley 77-73-75—225 €1,417.50

PGA TOUR Champions

Trophy Hassan II

Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco

1 Ricardo Gonzalez 69-70-70—209 $US320,000

T3 Mark Hensby 68-73-71—212 $131,000

T7 Richard Green 74-71-70—215 $68,000

T11 Stuart Appleby 71-75-71—217 $46,000

T13 Steve Allan 68-75-75—218 $38,067

T27 Rod Pampling 78-73-70—221 $15,886

T27 David McKenzie 74-73-74—221 $15,886

T38 Michael Wright 72-78-74—224 $10,800

T43 David Bransdon 73-81-73—227 $8,000

T43 John Senden 77-75-75—227 $8,000

Challenge Tour

NMB Championship

Humewood GC, Port Elizabeth, South Africa

Event reduced to 54 holes due to rain

1 Björn Akesson 63-67-68—198 €51,241.98

3 Hayden Hopewell 63-69-68—200 €22,598.20