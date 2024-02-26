 Aussies on Tour: Antcliff’s boost ahead of NZ Open - PGA of Australia

Queenslander Maverick Antcliff has recorded his best finish on international soil in close to three years in a timely boost ahead of this week’s New Zealand Open in Queenstown.

Antcliff required a tournament invite to take his place in the field at Millbrook Resort starting Thursday and will feel confident about utilising it to its fullest after a top-five finish at the Asian Tour’s International Series Oman.

Matching eventual champion Carlos Ortiz for round of the day on Sunday, Antcliff played his final 13 holes in 7-under par for a closing 6-under 65 and a tie for fourth.

Fourth at the Victorian PGA Championship last November and a three-time winner on the China Tour in 2019, it is Antcliff’s best finish outside of Australia since he was runner-up at the Canary Islands Championship on the DP World Tour back in May of 2021.

Antcliff was one of three Aussies to log top-10s in Oman with both Lucas Herbert and Travis Smyth finishing in a tie for 10th.

Antcliff was also not the only Aussie to finish inside the top five this past week.

West Australian Hayden Hopewell moved up to 13th in the Race to Mallorca standings with his third-place finish at the Challenge Tour’s NMB Championship in South Africa while Mark Hensby was the best of the strong Aussie contingent at the Trophy Hassan II on the PGA TOUR Champions.

Runner-up in the same event a year ago, Hensby finished three back of Ricardo Gonzalez to earn a share of third, Victorian Richard Green three shots further back in a tie for seventh.

Results
PGA TOUR
Mexico Open at Vidanta
Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico
1          Jake Knapp                  67-64-63-71—265       $US1.458m
T24      Aaron Baddeley           68-70-69-68—275       $61,695
MC       Harrison Endycott        73-70—143
MC       Ryan Fox (NZ)               71-73—144

DP World Tour
Magical Kenya Open
Muthaiga GC, Nairobi, Kenya
1          Darius Van Driel           66-69-68-67—270       €392,570.38
T42      Sam Jones (NZ)            68-70-70-72—280       €12,008.04
T64      Haydn Barron               72-69-69-74—284       €5,426.71
MC       Connor McKinney        71-75—146
MC       Tom Power Horan        75-71—146

Asian Tour
International Series Oman
Al Mouj Golf, Oman
1          Carlos Ortiz                  67-69-68-65—269       $US360,000
T4        Maverick Antcliff          74-68-68-65—275       $91,000
T10      Lucas Herbert               70-69-67-72—278       $33,975
T10      Travis Smyth                69-68-68-73—278       $33,975
T14      Kevin Yuan                   67-68-74-71—280       $27,100
T14      Justin Warren               70-70-68-72—280       $27,100
T22      Aaron Wilkin                73-69-71-71—284       $20,600
T27      Jed Morgan                 71-73-73-68—285       $17,900
T31      Deyen Lawson             71-66-75-74—286       $15,228.57
T31      Scott Hend                   69-71-71-75—286       $15,228.57
T48      Zach Murray                75-69-75-70—289       $9,200
T58      Andrew Dodt               75-69-71-76—291       $6,600
T63      Wade Ormsby              73-71-74-74—292       $5,800
MC       Harrison Crowe            71-74—145
MC       Jack Thompson            73-74—147
MC       Marcus Fraser              75-73—148
MC       Matt Jones                   78-71—149
MC       Danny Lee (NZ)            78-73—151
MC       Todd Sinnott                75-77—152
WD      Ben Campbell (NZ)       76

LPGA Tour
Honda LPGA Thailand
Siam Country Club (Old Cse), Chonburi, Thailand
1          Patty Tavatanakit          67-67-66-67—267       $US255,000
T31      Sarah Kemp                 74-70-68-68—280       $11,388
T31      Grace Kim                    69-70-68-73—280       $11,388
T41      Stephanie Kyriacou      71-70-72-68—281       $8,155
T54      Hannah Green              69-72-70-73—284       $5,456

Ladies European Tour
Lalla Meryem Cup
Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Blue Cse), Morocco
1          Bronte Law                   73-69-64—206 €67,500
T42      Momoka Kobori (NZ)   73-76-72—221 €2,637
T59      Kirsten Rudgeley          77-73-75—225 €1,417.50

PGA TOUR Champions
Trophy Hassan II
Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco
1          Ricardo Gonzalez         69-70-70—209 $US320,000
T3        Mark Hensby               68-73-71—212 $131,000
T7        Richard Green              74-71-70—215 $68,000
T11      Stuart Appleby             71-75-71—217 $46,000
T13      Steve Allan                   68-75-75—218 $38,067
T27      Rod Pampling              78-73-70—221 $15,886
T27      David McKenzie           74-73-74—221 $15,886
T38      Michael Wright            72-78-74—224 $10,800
T43      David Bransdon           73-81-73—227 $8,000
T43      John Senden                77-75-75—227 $8,000

Challenge Tour
NMB Championship
Humewood GC, Port Elizabeth, South Africa
Event reduced to 54 holes due to rain
1          Björn Akesson              63-67-68—198 €51,241.98
3          Hayden Hopewell        63-69-68—200 €22,598.20


