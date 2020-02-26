Aussies Abroad: Tee times, TV schedule and fearless predictions

It’s the scoreboard within a scoreboard and this week’s Honda Classic presents another important opportunity for two Aussie graduates of the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019 taking on ‘the Bear Trap’.

Cameron Percy and Cameron Davis are in the field at PGA National in Florida this week courtesy of their position following the Korn Ferry Tour re-rank that occurred after the Genesis Invitational, joining Kiwis Danny Lee and Tim Wilkinson, Australian Open champion Matt Jones and Greg Chalmers, playing the fourth of seven events he is allowed on a major medical extension.

When the Korn Ferry Tour finals concluded last September, Percy was ranked 34th and Davis 40th of the 50 Korn Ferry Tour graduates but have progressed significantly in the two re-ranks since.

Percy rose to ninth following the RSM Classic in November and enters this week in 15th place while Davis’s strong start to 2020 has resulted in a rise to 17th, their improved standings likely to help gain more starts in the weeks when the fields strengthen.

The European invasion by young Aussie professionals continues in Oman this week with Travis Smyth and Maverick Antcliff joining ISPS HANDA Vic Open champion Min Woo Lee, Jake McLeod, Jason Scrivener along with veteran Scott Hend at the Oman Open.

Playing his way into the field via his tie for third at the Vic Open, Smyth is hoping to continue his excellent form to start 2020 in order to build a strong schedule in Europe.

Mark Hensby makes a rare appearance on the Korn Ferry Tour this week at the El Bosque Mexico Championship, the first of Jarrod Lyle’s two wins in 2008 that propelled him back to the PGA TOUR the following year.

There are also three Aussies in action on the Champions Tour with Stephen Leaney, Rod Pampling and David McKenzie to contest the Cologuard Classic in Arizona.

Round 1 tee times AEDT

European Tour

Oman Open

Al Mouj Golf, Muscat, Oman

1.55pm Scott Hend, Søren Kjeldsen, David Drysdale

2.25pm* Min Woo Lee, Nicolas Colsaerts, Andy Sullivan

2.45pm Jake McLeod, Travis Smyth, Johannes Veerman

7.40pm* Jason Scrivener, Edoardo Molinari, George Coetzee

8.10pm Maverick Antcliff, Rikard Karlberg, Kyongjun Moon

Defending champion: Kurt Kitayama

Top Aussie Prediction: Jason Scrivener

TV Schedule: Live from 5.30pm Thursday on Fox Sports 503

PGA TOUR

The Honda Classic

PGA National (Champion), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

11.25pm Greg Chalmers, CT Pan, Jim Furyk

12.05am* Cameron Percy, Nick Watney, Sepp Straka

12.15am Matt Jones, Padraig Harrington, Matthew NeSmith

12.15am* Tim Wilkinson, Brian Gay, Bo Van Pelt

12.25am* Cameron Davis, Brandon Hagy, Ryo Ishikawa

3.55am* Danny Lee, David Hearn, Scott Harrington

Defending champion: Keith Mitchell

Top Aussie Prediction: Matt Jones

Past Aussie Champions: Stuart Appleby (1997), Adam Scott (2016)

TV Schedule: 6am on Friday on Fox Sports 503

Korn Ferry Tour

El Bosque Mexico Championship

12.15am Steven Bowditch, John VanDerLaan, Max McGreevy

12.57am Brett Drewitt, Davis Riley, Nick Hardy

1.18am* Harrison Endycott, Patrick Fishburn, Shad Tuten

5.15am* Mark Hensby, Sangmoon Bae, Ollie Schniederjans

Defending champion: Martin Trainer

Top Aussie Prediction: Harrison Endycott

Past Aussie Champions: Jarrod Lyle (2008)

Champions Tour

Cologuard Classic

Omni Tucson National, Tucson, Arizona

Aussies in the field: Stephen Leaney, David McKenzie, Rod Pampling

Round 1 tee times TBC

Defending champion: Mark O’Meara

Top Aussie Prediction: Stephen Leaney

TV Schedule: Live from 10.30am on Saturday on Fox Sports 507

* Starting from 10th tee