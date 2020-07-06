Aussies Abroad: Coletta leads the way again


Victorian Brett Coletta has climbed 24 spots on the Korn Ferry Tour Order of Merit after registering his second top-20 finish in succession at the TPC Colorado Championship in Colorado.

As the PGA TOUR pressed on with its post-COVID-19 resumption Coletta was the best performed Australian across the two US events as the European Tour prepares to resume this week with the Austrian Open.

Runner-up in Colorado 12 months ago, Coletta returned to TPC Colorado on the back of a tie for 14th at The King and Bear Classic last start and immediately reignited his love affair with the spectacular layout, opening with a 4-under 68 to sit one shot off the lead.

The 23-year-old backed that up with a 3-under 69 to enter the final two rounds at the upper end of the leaderboard before a stumble in the third round, consecutive three-putts at the 14th and 15th holes contributing to three dropped shots and a 2-over 74.

Beginning the final round in a tie for 20th, Coletta made birdies at the second and fifth holes to turn in 2-under, signing for a 3-under 69 to finish tied for 17th, seven shots back of winner Will Zalatoris.

After a difficult start to the season, Coletta’s second top-20 result moved him up 24 spots to 96th on the moneylist in the race to a PGA TOUR card that will extend into 2021.

Like Coletta, Sydney’s Harrison Endycott began strongly with a 4-under 68 and ultimately finished tied for 44th with Kiwi Steven Alker and Curtis Luck also completing all four rounds.

The Aussies struggled to keep pace with the low scoring on offer at the PGA TOUR’s Rocket Mortgage Classic with Rhein Gibson the only player to make the cut.

In his first start since the season resumption last month, Gibson showed no signs of rust from the time off, jumping out of the blocks with a 5-under 67 that placed him just two shots off the lead.

A sensational shot from 246 yards to four feet set up eagle at the par-5 17th in a third round 68 that saw Gibson enter Sunday in a tie for 40th, falling five spots on the final day to end the week in a tie for 45th.

This week the PGA TOUR moves on to Dublin, Ohio for the first of two consecutive events at Muirfield Golf Club while the Korn Ferry Tour heads to Texas for the TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons.

Korn Ferry Tour
TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes
TPC Colorado, Berthoud, Colorado
Winner  Will Zalatoris      67-67-70-69—273            $US108,000
T17        Brett Coletta      68-69-74-69—280            $7,160
T44        Harrison Endycott            68-74-70-72—284            $2,730
T50        Steven Alker        72-69-70-74—285            $2,564
T70        Curtis Luck          72-70-78-72—292            $2,328
MC         Ryan Ruffels       77-68—145
MC         Mark Hensby      79-67—146
MC         Jamie Arnold       72-76—148
MC         Brett Drewitt      75-74—149

PGA TOUR
Rocket Mortgage Classic
Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan
Winner  Bryson DeChambeau       66-67-67-65—265            $US1.35m
T45        Rhein Gibson      67-72-68-71—278            $21,019
MC         Cameron Davis   71-69—140
MC         Jason Day            70-70—140
MC         Greg Chalmers   72-68—140
MC         Matt Jones          73-68—141
MC         Cameron Percy  71-71—142
MC         Aaron Baddeley 71-72—143
MC         Tim Wilkinson     73-71—144
MC         John Senden       72-73—145


