Aussies Abroad: Coletta leads the way again

Victorian Brett Coletta has climbed 24 spots on the Korn Ferry Tour Order of Merit after registering his second top-20 finish in succession at the TPC Colorado Championship in Colorado.

As the PGA TOUR pressed on with its post-COVID-19 resumption Coletta was the best performed Australian across the two US events as the European Tour prepares to resume this week with the Austrian Open.

Runner-up in Colorado 12 months ago, Coletta returned to TPC Colorado on the back of a tie for 14th at The King and Bear Classic last start and immediately reignited his love affair with the spectacular layout, opening with a 4-under 68 to sit one shot off the lead.

The 23-year-old backed that up with a 3-under 69 to enter the final two rounds at the upper end of the leaderboard before a stumble in the third round, consecutive three-putts at the 14th and 15th holes contributing to three dropped shots and a 2-over 74.

Beginning the final round in a tie for 20th, Coletta made birdies at the second and fifth holes to turn in 2-under, signing for a 3-under 69 to finish tied for 17th, seven shots back of winner Will Zalatoris.

After a difficult start to the season, Coletta’s second top-20 result moved him up 24 spots to 96th on the moneylist in the race to a PGA TOUR card that will extend into 2021.

Like Coletta, Sydney’s Harrison Endycott began strongly with a 4-under 68 and ultimately finished tied for 44th with Kiwi Steven Alker and Curtis Luck also completing all four rounds.

The Aussies struggled to keep pace with the low scoring on offer at the PGA TOUR’s Rocket Mortgage Classic with Rhein Gibson the only player to make the cut.

In his first start since the season resumption last month, Gibson showed no signs of rust from the time off, jumping out of the blocks with a 5-under 67 that placed him just two shots off the lead.

A sensational shot from 246 yards to four feet set up eagle at the par-5 17th in a third round 68 that saw Gibson enter Sunday in a tie for 40th, falling five spots on the final day to end the week in a tie for 45th.

This week the PGA TOUR moves on to Dublin, Ohio for the first of two consecutive events at Muirfield Golf Club while the Korn Ferry Tour heads to Texas for the TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons.

Korn Ferry Tour

TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes

TPC Colorado, Berthoud, Colorado

Winner Will Zalatoris 67-67-70-69—273 $US108,000

T17 Brett Coletta 68-69-74-69—280 $7,160

T44 Harrison Endycott 68-74-70-72—284 $2,730

T50 Steven Alker 72-69-70-74—285 $2,564

T70 Curtis Luck 72-70-78-72—292 $2,328

MC Ryan Ruffels 77-68—145

MC Mark Hensby 79-67—146

MC Jamie Arnold 72-76—148

MC Brett Drewitt 75-74—149

PGA TOUR

Rocket Mortgage Classic

Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan

Winner Bryson DeChambeau 66-67-67-65—265 $US1.35m

T45 Rhein Gibson 67-72-68-71—278 $21,019

MC Cameron Davis 71-69—140

MC Jason Day 70-70—140

MC Greg Chalmers 72-68—140

MC Matt Jones 73-68—141

MC Cameron Percy 71-71—142

MC Aaron Baddeley 71-72—143

MC Tim Wilkinson 73-71—144

MC John Senden 72-73—145