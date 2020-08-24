Aussies Abroad: 24 August

Golf’s Australasian contingent showed world golf what they’ve made of this week with promising results across the board.

The Aussies punched above their collective weight once again this week with top 10s earned by Jason Scrivener on the European Tour and Robyn Choi on the Symetra Tour.

Veteran David McKenzie recorded a T11 finish on the Champions Tour and a top 20 in the first PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs event to Cam Smith.

Minjee Lee came agonisingly close to a first major championship victory, our highest-ranked female golfer reeling off three straight 69s in a brilliant week in the year’s first women’s major.

But despite Minjee’s best efforts she couldn’t catch champion Sophia Popov at the AIG Women’s British Open, though the West Australian edges ever closer to that breakthrough win with her equal-best finish in a major.

Though it was another West Australian young gun who experienced a life-changing week as Curtis Luck sealed his first victory anywhere in the world since the 2016 US Amateur.

A nervy Sunday didn’t derail the eventual champ, Luck banging home a huge putt on the 16th to hit the lead on his way to a first professional title on the Korn Ferry Tour.

With even bigger and better things on the horizon, Curtis Luck is our newest #AussieOfTheWeek!

KORN FERRY TOUR

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship

OSU GC, Ohio

Won by Curtis Luck at -11 by one shot

1 – Curtis Luck, -11, 68-66-68-71

T45 – Brett Drewitt, E, 68-73-69-74

T51 – Harrison Endycott, +1, 71-72-72-70

MC – Nick Voke, +2, 72-72

MC – Brett Coletta, +3, 71-74

MC – Jamie Arnold, +4, 73-73

MC – Ryan Ruffels, +10, 75-77

LPGA & LET TOUR

AIG Women’s Open

Royal Troon Golf Club, Scotland

Won by Sophia Popov at -7 by two shots

3 – Minjee Lee, -3, 74-69-69-69

T14 – Lydia Ko, +4, 72-71-72-73

T22 – Katherine Kirk, +6, 72-77-67-74

T29 – Hannah Green, +7, 75-72-73-71

70 – Sarah Jane Smith, +17, 78-73-72-78

T72– Steph Kyriacou, 73-78-78-74

MC – Gabi Ruffels, +10, 79-73

MC – Sarah Kemp, +11, 75-78

MC – Su Oh, +13, 76-79

MC – Whitney Hillier, +16, 78-80

PGA TOUR

The Northern Trust

TPC Boston, Massachusetts

Won by Dustin Johnson at -30 by 11 shots

T18 – Cameron Smith, -12, 69-68-66-69

T18 – Danny Lee, -12, 66-64-69-73

T29 – Cam Davis, -10, 64-65-72-73

T58 – Adam Scott, -6, 66-70-75-67

69 – Matt Jones, +2, 68-71-76-71

MC – Jason Day, +3, 70-75

MC – Marc Leishman, +5, 75-72

EUROPEAN TOUR

ISPS HANDA Wales Open

Celtic Manor Resort, Wales

Won by Romain Langasque -8 by two shots

T8 – Jason Scrivener, -3, 70-74-69-68

T15 – Ryan Fox, -2, 70-74-68-70

T44 – Jake McLeod, +2, 73-71-73-69

MC – Min Woo Lee, +9, 77-74

MC – Zach Murray, +12, 77-77

MC – Michael Campbell, +12, 73-81

SYMETRA TOUR

IOA Championship

Morongo Golf Club, California

Won by Fatima Fernandez Cano at -12 by two shots

T9 – Robyn Choi, -5, 70-70-71

T21 – Stephanie Na, -2, 72-74-68

MC – Hira Naveed, +3, 74-73

MC – Julienne Soo, +7, 76-75

CHAMPIONS TOUR

Charles Schwab Series at Big Cedar Lodge

Buffalo Ridge Golf Couse, Missouri

Won by Shane Bertsch (-13) in a playoff over Bernhard Langer, Kenny Perry and Glen Day

T11 – David McKenzie, -9, 69-70-65

T42 – Rod Pampling, -3, 73-69-68

T69 – Stephen Leaney, +5, 71-74-73