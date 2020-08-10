Aussies Abroad: 10 August

Western Australians Min Woo Lee and Jason Scrivener burst out of the blocks in England but it was the 2020 ISPS Handa Vic Open champ who ground out a sensational T6 result this week.

His big sister, Minjee Lee, backed up last week’s outright third result on the LPGA Tour with an outright fourth in Ohio as the women’s major season looms.

But major championship golf is officially back – and so is our newest #AussieOfTheWeek Jason Day.

The Queenslander notched his fourth straight top 10 result against the world’s best, while also securing a sixth career top 10 in the PGA Championship in just 11 starts.

So to hitting form at the right time, we congratulate Jason on another #AussieOfTheWeek gong!

PGA TOUR

PGA Championship

TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, California

Won by Collin Morikawa at -13 by two shots

T3 – Jason Day, -10, 65-69-70-66

T22 – Adam Scott, -4, 68-70-70-68

T43 – Cam Smith, E, 71-69-70-70

T71 – Danny Lee, +4, 69-71-74-70

MC – Marc Leishman, +2, 70-72

MC – Lucas Herbert, +3, 73-70

MC – Matt Jones, +5, 70-75

LPGA TOUR

Marathon LPGA Classic

Highland Meadows Golf Club, Ohio

Won by Danielle Kang at -15 by one shot

4 – Minjee Lee, -13, 68-67-68-68

T65 – Katherine Kirk, +1, 71-66-71-77

MC – Sarah Kemp, +4, 71-75

MC – Sarah Jane Smith, +6, 75-73

European Tour

English Championship

Hanbury Manor, England

Won by Andy Sullivan at -27 by seven shots

T6 – Min Woo Lee, -16, 64-67-70-67

T14 – Jason Scrivener, -14, 64-69-66-71

T19 – Ryan Fox, -13, 67-67-66-71

T44 – Scott Hend, -10, 71-66-70-67

MC – Maverick Antcliff, -4, 66-72

MC – Jake McLeod, -3, 69-70

Korn Ferry Tour

WinCo Foods Portland Open

Pumpkin Ridge GC, Oregon

Won by Lee Hodges at -11 by two shots

T11 – Brett Drewitt, -6, 70-71-67-70

T22 – Ryan Ruffels, -4, 71-63-74-72

T37 – Steven Alker, -2, 68-65-73-76

T37 – Harrison Endycott, -2, 70-71-68-73

T48 – Jamie Arnold, E, 72-69-70-73

MC – Curtis Luck, +1, 74-69

MC – Brett Coletta, +5, 75-72