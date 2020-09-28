Aussies Abroad: Antcliff builds on hot streak

It was a welcome return to form on the Korn Ferry Tour this week for New South Welshman Harrison Endycott after four brilliant sub-70 rounds.

The Avondale Golf Club product notched his first top 10 anywhere in the world since last June and his first on the KFT in his 16th career start.

Cameron Percy’s terrific run continued in the early stages of the new PGA Tour season, the Victorian following a T23 in the season opener with a T8 result in the Dominican Republic.

Percy has shot over-par just once in his eight rounds of the new season, including six rounds in the 60s.

Robyn Choi has finished T11, T9 and runner-up in her last three Symetra Tour starts entering this week and the Queenslander flew the flag brilliantly for the Aussie women again this week with a T25 result in Florida.

But a pair of Aussies hung around all week on the European Tour leaderboard, with three finishing 11th or better after all four rounds.

Lucas Herbert backed up his impressive week at Winged Foot on his way to a share of seventh on the standings, the Omega Dubai Desert Classic champion returning his best result in four starts since pro golf’s return.

Scott Hend shot par or better all four days to record his best finish anywhere in the world since winning the Maybank Championship in early 2019.

But after cracking the top 10 on the European Tour for the first time in his career last week, Maverick Antcliff didn’t have to wait long to repeat that feat.

The Queenslander entered the final round in Northern Ireland just one back of English leader Aaron Rai, and while both were mown down by a blistering 6-under Sunday from John Catlin, Antcliff’s even-par finish was enough to secure a spot on the podium.

Antcliff was dominant in 2019 in China, notching three wins and a further eight top 10s across Asia, but this week’s T3 result may be his most impressive performance yet.

So for a fortnight of exceptional golf from a bright young Australian star, we’re delighted to anoint Maverick Antcliff as #AussieOfTheWeek once again!

EUROPEAN TOUR

Dubai Duty Free lrish Open

Galgorm Castle GC, Northern Ireland

Won by John Catlin (USA) at -10 by two shots

T3 – Maverick Antcliff, -7, 70-65-68-70

T7 – Lucas Herbert, -5, 71-67-67-70

T11 – Scott Hend, -3, 68-69-70-70

T25 – Jason Scrivener, +1, 73-69-74-65

T39 – Jake McLeod, +5, 70-73-74-68

MC – Wade Ormsby, +8, 70-78

MC – Zach Murray, +10, 74-76

MC – Min Woo Lee, +13, 75-78

KORN FERRY TOUR

Wichita Open

Crestview CC, Kansas

Won by Jared Wolfe (USA) at -16 by one shot

T8 – Harrison Endycott, -12, 69-67-64-68

MC – Mark Hensby, -2, 68-70

MC – Austin Bautista, +1, 68-73

MC – Jamie Arnold, +1, 68-73

MC – Ryan Ruffels, +4, 73-71

DQ – Brett Drewitt, E, 69-72

PGA TOUR

Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship

Corales Golf Club, Dominican Republic

Won by Hudson Swafford (USA) at -18 by one shot

T8 – Cameron Percy, -12, 67-70-72-67

T14 – Matt Jones, -10, 71-69-71-67

T21 – Rhein Gibson, -9, 71-69-67-72

MC – Aaron Baddeley, -1, 72-71

MC – John Senden, +4, 74-74

SYMETRA TOUR

IOA Classic

Alaqua CC, Florida

Won by Laura Wearn (USA) at -10 in a playoff over Haylee Harford

T25 – Robyn Choi, -4, 67-71-71

T40 – Stephanie Na, -1, 71-69-72

MC – Hira Naveed, +10, 81-71

MC – Julienne Soo, +16, 82-76