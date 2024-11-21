‘Aussie’ Aldrich among the stars - PGA of Australia

Aldrich Potgieter plays golf under the South African flag, is bound for the PGA TOUR next year and is two shots back of Elvis Smylie’s first-round lead at the BMW Australian PGA Championship in something of a homecoming.

Born in Mossel Bay – like major champion Louis Oosthuizen – Potgieter’s family moved to Western Australia when he was eight-years-old, before returning to South Africa when Aldrich was 17.

Potgieter claiming The Amateur Championship at the same age to become the second youngest winner, before turning professional in 2023 and becoming the youngest ever winner on the Korn Ferry Tour this year.

The now 20-year-old’s January triumph in the Bahamas part of run that has led him to the PGA TOUR, where he will test his game against the world’s best following an extended period in Australia going toe-to-toe with his former country’s top stars.

Potgieter opening his account at Royal Queensland on Thursday with a 4-under 67 that included a run of five birdies in seven holes,

“Bogey on the first (10th hole) didn’t really help the round at all, but I knew there was a lot of opportunities out there during the day,” Potgieter said.

“We were just trying to keep moving forward. Had three birdies in a row, had some momentum shift and just try to build off that.”

Unable to convert more chances late in his round, including at the two par-5s in the closing stages of his back nine, Potgieter is making his first start in what was once his homeland since the 2022 WA Open after reacclimatising himself with Australian golf in recent weeks.

“I was just over there (Western Australia) for a little visit for three weeks,” he said.

“After the Playoffs on the Korn Ferry in America, decided to come back to Perth for a little while … the whole family came over to go see some friends, so it’s been nice.”

Included in those friends was Min Woo Lee, with the pair reuniting by teeing it up at Lake Karrinyup when both spending time in Perth following busy seasons and ahead of the local Summer of Golf.

The pair were in close proximity again on Thursday when Potgieter played alongside David Micheluzzi and Englishman Jordan Smith one group in front of the supergroup comprising Lee, Cam Smith and Jason Day.

Potgieter’s 4-under round was equalled by both players in his match, as well as Day and Smith, while Lee’s title defence opened with a 3-under 68 to sit three shots back of Smylie’s 6-under mark that held up on a wet and soft Royal Queensland.

“Looking at the leaderboard, it’s pretty stacked up there,” Potgieter said.

“I know some of them pretty well. I know Min decently well and he’s a good player. It’s nice to connect with those bigger names. But yeah, we’ll see three more days, see where they finish up.”

The BMW Australian PGA Championship is available live on Channel 9 and 9Now, as well as Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo.