Arnott primed for Queensland Associate defence - PGA of Australia

Recent good form and the memories of his thrilling win 12 months ago are driving Bailey Arnott ahead of the defence of his Queensland PGA Associate Championship starting Monday.

A field of 92 players drawn from across the country will compete for the Carnegie Clark Cup at Windaroo Lakes Golf Club, the fifth time the championship has been hosted by the City of Logan.

In the third year of the Membership Pathway Program under his dad, Tom, at Caloundra Golf Club on the Sunshine Coast, Arnott knows his defence won’t come easy.

A strong field of first year Associates led by nine-time winner Jack Wright (Coolangatta Tweed Heads Golf Club) and a host of interstate challengers will ensure compelling competition over the coming four days.

And Arnott knows he will need more than happy memories to hold them at bay.

“It was a thrilling finish last year, holing that long putt on the 72nd hole,” said Arnott, who won by two strokes from Sheradyn Johnson (The National Golf Club) in 2022.

“The memories of the Windaroo layout are positive so I am hoping for another great week.

“I have been building throughout the year and feel I am coming into some form at the right time.”

Among Wright’s 2023 wins was last month’s NSW/ACT PGA Associate Championship at Tura Beach Country Club while Dylan Gardner (Pelican Waters) is a perennial contender in the big events.

Leading the interstate charge is Joe Kim (Concord Golf Club), the New South Welshman currently fourth on the National Average rankings with -1.50 under par over 34 rounds.

Other players to watch include Baxter Droop (Yarrawonga Mulwala Resort), Liam Reaper (The National Golf Club) and recent Pampling Plate winner, Lachlan Wood (Hervey Bay Golf Club).

As the history of the Queensland Associate Championship at Windaroo Lakes continues to grow, Head Professional Tanner Jackson said the club is thrilled to once again be hosting Associates from across Australia.

“We absolutely love having the Queensland PGA Associate Championship here,” said Jackson.

“All the members get behind the event and we have a great group of club sponsors who support it.”

City of Logan Mayor Darren Power said the championship was a welcome part of the city’s event calendar.

“Logan is a sport-loving city and we look forward to welcoming the event once again,” Cr Power said.

“I’m sure we will witness another great year of competition and I wish all players the very best.”

Play begins at 7am AEST Monday morning at Windaroo Lakes Golf Club.

