2023 Scramble season kicks off with a bang - PGA of Australia

Australia’s largest and most successful teams’ golf event is back – the 31st season of The Scramble officially getting underway from tomorrow.

The Scramble, which will see approximately 300 events held nationwide from February 1 – October 1, gives amateur golfers the chance to play together in a friendly and fun format, with both a mixed and women’s only section available.

Competing for places at a Regional Final and ultimately the Championship Final, all “Scramblers” at local events around the country are feverishly putting together their teams and strategies in preparation for their first tee shot.

Event Manager for the PGA of Australia, Louise Meagher is thrilled to see The Scramble back for another year.

“The Scramble is an iconic event on the Australian golfing landscape,” she said. “It has paved the way for golf participation across the nation for 30 years now and we are very proud of that.

“It is a unique event, with a fun and inclusive nature and we are looking forward to running it again in 2023.”

Although the official window opens on February 1, with 100 events already locked in, some couldn’t wait, as Brighton Lakes Golf Club kicked off the season last week with a capacity field of 160 entrants.

Head Professional Kurt Stegbauer was excited to see The Scramble return in 2023.

“Our members love The Scramble,” he smiled. “Golf is all about growing communities and events like this give our members and their guests the chance to do that.”

Brighton Lakes has a strong affiliation with The Scramble and a good track record of success, too, having made the Championship Final in two of the last three years.

A record that the club will be looking to uphold, the early signs are positive, as the winning team of Josh and Brock Speechley, Paul Byrne and John Harker recorded an impressive score of 50.87.

Remarkably however, the real highlight of the day came on the par-3 eighth hole, when Brett Sharp – who won his way through to the 2020 Championship Final – made a hole-in-one to catapult his team into eighth position on the leader board.

Meanwhile, at Pacific Dunes Golf Club in New South Wales, Head Professional Jamie Hook welcomed a strong field of 148 to their 2023 Scramble over the weekend.

“I really enjoy being part of The Scramble, such a long-standing event,” Hook said. “It’s a great way to connect with the PGA brand and to provide club members the opportunity to connect with PGA Professionals.”

Pacific Dunes has been running a Scramble for a decade now and Hook has been responsible for managing it at the club for the last seven years.

“I know the members always look forward to the event and it is always well supported by visitors and guests as well.

“We really want to ensure a great day for all involved.”

For more information on The Scramble, how to get involved or to register an event, click HERE