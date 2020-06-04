From lounge rooms across Australia, the golf industry has come together to celebrate the achievements of the Western Australia Golf Industry at the 2019 ADH Club Car Western Australian Virtual Industry Awards Night.

Hosted by Kim Felton and Gary Thomas, the Thursday 4 June event acknowledged the triumphs of industry representatives, participants, volunteers and supporters from all over the state.

Conducted via a live broadcast, WA PGA Chairman Rob Farley began the evening by honouring five PGA Trainee Program graduates who have gone on to become full Vocational Members of the PGA of Australia.

Farley wished Ethan Andrews, Michael Lewis, Courtney Martin, Jessica Speechley and Cameron Vale all the best for their careers in golf as they join their peers as full Members of the PGA in 2020.

The ADH Club Car Western Australian Industry Awards Night allowed the WA golf industry to formally recognise the successes of 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA Champion and 2019 Greg Norman Medallist, Hannah Green, who was awarded the 2019 Outstanding Golf Achievement Award.

In addition to her two LPGA tournament victories in 2019 and new title as the first Western Australian to win a golf major, Felton and Thomas praised Green’s kindness, compassion and eagerness to give back to the sport in the wake of her most successful year yet.

PGA Life Member Len Thomas joined the illustrious list of winners of the WA Golf Industry Recognition Award for his enormous contribution to golf in WA over the past 60 years.

Congratulations to all of our 2019 ADH Club Car Western Australia Industry Award recipients.

Hilary Lawler PGA Professional of the Year Tristan McCallum (Sea View GC) PGA Coach of the Year Ritchie Smith (Royal Fremantle GC) PGA Management Professional of the Year Josh Madden (Wembley Golf Complex) PGA Game Development Professional of the Year Mark Tibbles ( The Vines Resort & Country Club PGA Pro Am of the Year Urban Quarter Dunsborough Lakes Pro Am PGA Tournament of the Year Nexus Risk Services Southwest Open (Bunbury GC) GCSAWA Apprentice of the Year Mitchell Clay (Mandurah Country Club) Superintendent of the Year Ashley Watson (Joondalup Golf & Country Club) WA Golf Industry Recognition Award Len Thomas (PGA) Industry Outstanding Game Development Award Mark Tibbles (The Vines Resort and Country Club) Employee of the Year Tony Howell (Mosman Park GC) Volunteer of the Year Mal Rigoll (Busselton GC) Metropolitan Golf Course of the Year Joondalup Golf and Country Club Regional Golf Course of the Year Bunbury Golf Club Metropolitan Golf Facility of the Year Mandurah Country Club Regional Golf Facility of the Year Bunbury Golf Club Outstanding Golf Achievement Award Hannah Green

In its 11th year the ADH Club Car Western Australian Industry Awards Night was made possible by the hard work of the event’s stakeholders, the PGA of Australia, Golf WA, the Golf Managers Association – WA and the Course Superintendents Association, as well as event sponsors ADH Club Car, Bowra & O’Dea, Golf Car World EZGO, Miclub, McIntosh & Son and Jacobsen, Nexus Risk Services and Phenomenon Creative Event Services.

Collectively, their dedication to supporting and growing the game allows us to acknowledge the outstanding achievements of the industry each year. We hope to celebrate 2020’s achievements with you all in person in 2021.