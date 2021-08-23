PGA and adidas launch apparel recycling initiative

In partnership with adidas’ sustainability mission, the current apparel worn by the PGA of Australia staff will be recycled and uniforms issued from 2022 onwards will be selected from a range that is 100 per cent made with recycled materials in a movement to reduce the golf industry’s plastic waste imprint.

Each year more than 780,000 tonnes of textile waste end up in landfill in Australia* end up in landfill and adidas are taking an industry-leading stance as they work towards using 100 per cent recycled polyester in all their footwear and apparel by 2024.

Already more than 80 per cent of footwear and apparel in the adidas Spring/Summer 2021 line uses recycled polyester and as one of the custodians of the game the PGA understands its responsibility to contribute to the reduction in plastic waste.

Working in conjunction with Save Our Soles, the initiative will see PGA staff wear uniforms made from recycled materials and old apparel recycled rather than end up in landfill where it can take more than 1,000 years to decompose.

“The PGA has a responsibility to help preserve the environment in which golf is played which is why we had no hesitation in partnering with adidas on this important initiative,” said PGA of Australia Commercial Director Australasia, Michael McDonald.

“adidas are leading the way in producing exceptional golf apparel that is sustainable for the environment. It is something for which they should be applauded and why the PGA is so happy to support it.”

The adidas Golf range now includes products made with Parley Ocean Plastic (PrimeBlue) which is upcycled from the oceans and recycled polyester material (PrimeGreen), highlighted through their Go-To product line, which sits within their ‘Play With Purpose’ campaign.

Last year adidas made 50 million pairs of shoes using Parley Ocean Plastic and adidas Golf Pacific General Manager Darryn Lowe says working with industry partners helps to advance their goal of being carbon neutrality by the year 2050.

“Sustainability is absolutely top of mind for everyone at adidas,” Lowe said.

“Our overarching goal in the near term is to become 100% recycled by 2024 through eliminating the use of virgin materials such as polyester and pushing forward in our mission of ending plastic waste.”

“This recycling initiative with the PGA is a great way for us to educate and drive awareness around our efforts in this space plus giving all of our partners and consumers the opportunity to personally make a more responsible choice and contribute to our overall mission.”

“The PGA of Australia has been incredibly supportive in all sustainability initiatives, and this is another great example of how they are making a better choice for the environment by recycling their old uniforms.”

The program will see old uniforms collected by Save our Soles and recycled in the most responsible process in Australia.

“It is really important that businesses are more responsible with textiles at their end of life,” said Save Our Soles owner John Elliott.

“The adidas Golf and PGA recycling initiative is a great program to enable us to be more responsible in finding an end-of-life solution for golf apparel which is no longer required.”

And if you have any concerns around the performance aspect of apparel made from recycled materials, let a Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medal winner put your mind at ease.

“I didn’t even know that the product I’m wearing now was made from recycled materials. That’s how good it feels,” said Xander Schauffele, who wore PrimeBlue polos at the US Open at Torrey Pines where he finished tied for seventh.

“That’s what makes what adidas is doing so special. Making products that are not only more sustainable but don’t lose any of the performance that we as golfers would expect.

“We’re in a unique position as a sport because of where our field of play is. We play outdoors in the environment and we should be doing our part to protect these areas.”

*National Waste Report 2020

