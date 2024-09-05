Wunderlich wins 2024 Pampling Plate - PGA of Australia

Yamba’s Reilly Wunderlich has claimed the biggest win of his career thanks to a 2&1 victory over Conor Whitelock in the 36-hole Pampling Plate Final on Thursday.

Completing a marathon week at Caboolture Golf Club where he played a total of 137 holes in just four days, Wunderlich took advantage of a strong start to build an early lead and then hold off Whitelock’s late fightback.

The fact that Whitelock slept through his alarm and only arrived at the golf course 13 minutes before the match began may have worked in Wunderlich’s favour.

He won the opening hole to go 1 up before Whitelock squared the match again by winning the third hole.

But with wins at the fourth, seventh, 10th and 11th holes Wunderlich was soon 4 up, his lead never dropping below two holes until midway through the afternoon round.

Originally from Ballina but now undertaking the Membership Pathway Program at The Brisbane Golf Club, Whitelock won the 29th hole to get back to 1 down but Wunderlich responded by winning the next hole to return to a 2-up advantage.

The pair would halve the next five holes for Wunderlich to clinch a 2&1 victory and his second major title in the past month having won the Queensland Foursomes Championship with Jack Wright, who served as his caddie on Thursday.

“It’s so good to finally get an individual win off the back,” said Wunderlich, pictured with tournament host Marge Pampling.

“Been knocking on the door for a while now, so good to get it finally over with.”

In an all-New South Wales Northern Rivers final, Wunderlich admitted that it was a somewhat bittersweet victory given he and Whitelock grew up playing junior golf together.

“It’s certainly a lot harder to beat one of your good mates,” he added.

“Obviously you still want to beat him but it’s a lot harder to do it to one of your good mates and make them feel so bad.”

Whitelock was endeavouring to complete the Pampling Plate double having won Monday’s 36-hole Pro-Am qualifier.

Although disappointed to fall just short in the final, Whitelock leaves Caboolture proud of his performance.

“Obviously not the finish that I wanted, but I’m still very chuffed to be a finalist in this event in my first year here,” said Whitelock, who played 124 holes after contesting last week’s NSW/ACT Associate Championship at Tura Beach Country Club.

“I couldn’t really imagine it going too much better without winning.

“Obviously sleeping through the alarm didn’t help, getting here 13 minutes before the tee time.

“Got off to a rough start and trying to claw back, just couldn’t quite get there but was close in the end.”

