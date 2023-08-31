Wright leads with late run at NSW/ACT Associate Championship - PGA of Australia

Two late birdies have given Jack Wright a two-stroke buffer heading into the final round of the $35,000 NSW/ACT PGA Associate Championship at Tura Beach Country Club on the New South Wales Sapphire Coast.

Leading by one at the start of day three, Wright struggled on the par 5s early in his round but bounced back late to double his advantage by day’s end.

A first year Associate at Coolangatta-Tweed Heads Golf Club, Wright bogeyed the par 5 second, sixth and 11th holes but, for the second consecutive day, birdied both the par-5 16th and par-5 18th for a round of 1-under 72.

His three-round total of 6-under par puts Wright two strokes clear of Concord Golf Club’s Joe Kim (71) who in turn has a one-stroke advantage from Daniel Nesbitt (73), William Bayliss (72) and Baxter Droop, whose 3-under 70 was the best of Round 3.

Based at the Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Resort on the Murray River, Droop’s round featured four birdies along with an eagle at the par-5 fourth.

Round 4 gets underway from 7.30am from the 1st and 10th tees with the lead group of Jack Wright, Joe Kim and Baxter Droop teeing off at 8.42am.

Strong winds from with south-west are predicted for Friday’s final round which will provide a stern test to close out the 2023 NSW/ACT PGA Associate Championship.

