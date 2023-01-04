Wilson wins Portsea Pro-am for second time - PGA of Australia

A three-shot swing on the par-4 16th hole has secured the ever-consistent Peter Wilson a second Peninsula Sotheby’s Portsea Pro-Am title at Portsea Golf Club on Wednesday.

Returning to the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series schedule for the first time since 2012, experience at the acclaimed Portsea layout proved critical over the two days and Wilson took full advantage.

Champion at Portsea in 2007, Wilson made three birdies and a lone bogey through his first 15 holes to draw level with overnight leader Ben Wharton.

In Wilson’s own words he ‘stole’ a birdie at the par-4 16th to edge one clear, not finding out until he holed a par putt on the last that Wharton’s double bogey on the same hole in fact put him three strokes in front.

That would prove to be the final winning margin, Wilson’s three-under 68 the best of the day in winds that gusted to more than 40km/h.

Wharton (75) and DJ Loypur (69) shared second spot at three-under as Ben Campbell (69) and Simon Hawkes (72) finished fourth and fifth respectively.

The club used a different routing on Wednesday to that which was played for Tuesday’s celebrity pro-am with Wilson showing his vast experience to close out the win and claim the winner’s cheque for $8,987.50.

“It was really tough, really windy,” said Wilson, who will next week travel to take part in Asian Tour Qualifying School. “Kept making birdies and making putts for par when I needed to.

“I got up-and-down on my 13th, the par 3, and then 15 was playing really long. I ended up laying up in a divot which was a bit annoying but made par.

“I birdied 16 which was a really good one to steal there. I saw that Benny was on the same score and thought if I could hit the green there – 17 is a tough par 3 – I should be close to leading.

“I didn’t know that he’d made a double on 16 so I thought I had to make a par putt on 18 to make sure I was one ahead.

“I ended up being a few ahead after that.”

In what was a triumphant return to the calendar for the Portsea Pro-Am, WA PGA champion David Micheluzzi added to the remarkable haul of hole-in-ones with an ace of his own in the second round.

Following on from Daniel Beckmann’s $100,000 hole-in-one that made national headlines and Michael Wright’s ace at No.2, Micheluzzi (72) also made a one at the second, which on Wednesday was playing as the eighth hole.

https://twitter.com/PGAofAustralia/status/1610462346740367361

For Portsea Club Captain Adam Trescowthick, it constituted a strong foundation from which to build on in the years to come.

“It was everything we expected. We wanted a soft relaunch rather than go the full gamut and from the golfing side we got it really well done,” said Trescowthick.

“The whole event is a real marketing tool for the club and we’re on a journey with this new board to make it a great club. We’ve started that and the pro-am is a key part of that.”

“The opportunity next year is to bring all of the local community clubs in, invite them in for a day and let them enjoy the golf. That’s the next step.”

