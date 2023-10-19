Live: Clarke grabs early lead at Webex Players Series WA - PGA of Australia

Sydneysider Josh Clarke birdied his final two holes to post a course record-equalling 63 in the opening round of the inaugural Webex Players Series South Australia presented by Greg Blewett at Willunga Golf Course.

Struggling for form so far in the 2023/24 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season, Clarke found his putting touch to roll in seven birdies in his 7-under round at the picturesque McLaren Vale layout, one better than fellow New South Wales pro Andrew Campbell and Victoria’s James Marchesani.

Campbell eagled his final hole, the par-five ninth, where he hit his eight-iron approach to inside two metres, while Marchesani narrowly missed a mid-length birdie putt on the 18th that would have given him a share of the course record.

Fresh off a family holiday at Hamilton Island, three-time Tour winner Matt Griffin is a shot further back after a 65, while South Australian Jack Thompson is solo fifth at 5-under.

Based at Lynwood in Sydney’s north-west, Clarke came into this week on the back of a missed cut at the WA PGA Championship at Kalgoorlie and a tie for 65th at the WA Open at Joondalup.

“I didn’t realise that (it was a joint course record). That’s a nice bonus,” the 30-year-old said.

“The last two weeks in WA I’d been hitting it alright without the putter doing anything for me.

“I’ve had 18 months of pretty average golf to be honest.”

Clarke’s round matched the 63 recorded by Tom Bond at Willunga in 2014.

The Willunga women’s course record of 72 was beaten by three players – Emma Ash, Kathryn Norris and Grace Lennon – who posted 1-under 69s.

