TRANSCRIPT | Marcus Fraser, 2020 Vic Open, Round 4

Q. Marcus Fraser, you shot 70 in winds like that, but you just couldn’t land enough blows on the young man.

MARCUS FRASER: Yeah, he’s an impressive kid, that’s for sure. He really deserves it, he played great all week, not only today. We all know that the sky’s the limit for him. I think this is just the start of big things.

Q. How was your own game? You obviously came in with a great birdie at the first, another one at the second. You really tried to light it up to put some pressure on him. You basically played pretty good, didn’t you?

MARCUS FRASER: Yeah, I played great apart from maybe one poor tee shot. I felt like I did everything right and was in control of myself and not the games thereabouts, but other things I’ve been working on really paid off today. Very pleased and nice to be playing at that kind of level again.

Q. I’m not sure where you’re going to finish, but what now for you after this, because this is the best you’ve played for quite a while I would imagine?

MARCUS FRASER: Yeah, I think a pro‑am tomorrow, then we’re off to Toowoomba and a week off and then New Zealand. I think that might get me to Oman, but I’m not too sure. Assess things and have a look and see what we’re doing.

Q. Everyone talks a lot about Min Woo. You’ve seen him up close. What is the kind of ceiling for him and what do you make of him? It’s very obvious that he’s got the length. Do you see anyone else? Have you seen anyone like that before?

MARCUS FRASER: The thing that stands out is he doesn’t have a weakness. I think he’s got a great head on his shoulders, which is probably the most important thing. I think he’s got the mind of a 40‑year‑old out there, someone who’s been out there for a long time. He’ll be a top player in the world at some point, it’s just a matter of when he gets there, I think. He’s got all the shots. He’s very impressive.