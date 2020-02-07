TRANSCRIPT | Jed Morgan, 2020 Vic Open, Round 2

Q. Jed, you’ve accomplished a lot of things in your young career and now you’re going to be in the lead group in a very big tournament. How’s it feel? JED MORGAN: It feels awesome. It’s obviously what you do, like what you want to happen through the first couple rounds of a pretty big […]

Q. Jed, you’ve accomplished a lot of things in your young career and now you’re going to be in the lead group in a very big tournament. How’s it feel?

JED MORGAN: It feels awesome. It’s obviously what you do, like what you want to happen through the first couple rounds of a pretty big tournament. I haven’t been in the last group of a tournament as big as this before, so I’m excited. I’m a bit scared, but it’s all going to come in sort of one hit and I’m going to try and just sort of I guess learn as much as I can from the players that are around me, because they’re all a little bit better so they’ve obviously been in that situation a few more times. But then also just stick to what I’m doing. Like me and my brother are having quite a bit of fun and just chewing the fat a little bit, so it’s good fun.

Q. Did that learning start today? Did you ever think about where you were before the round finished?

JED MORGAN: Yeah, absolutely. I accidentally ‑‑ I said to my little brother, I said I don’t want to know the scores today because I’m playing good and I don’t want to sort of hinder that at all. But I saw the score through 10 holes and I was 6 under through 10 and that’s when I started thinking about it quite a bit. But I handled it fairly well coming in. I would have liked to make a couple less mistakes, but you can’t do really too much about it.

Q. So do you therefore take that sort of mentality or do you try to block it all out?

JED MORGAN: No, you can’t block it out. I find I can’t block it out. I’ve got a couple things going with my sports psychologist, just like a four‑point setup that we work on quite hard. Then just try and do those as good as I can. If I don’t do them, then I’m probably going to hit a bad shot, so I try to do that as best I can.

Q. Are nerves ever a problem for you?

JED MORGAN: Yeah, absolutely. Like I said, I found that I’m like second or where I am now, I started thinking about it quite a bit. But I’m getting better at handling those situations, it’s just doing it on a different stage. It’s pretty cool to do it, like, yeah, it’s something you don’t get to do very often.

Q. What about handling this sort of situation and the cameras?

JED MORGAN: Most people would think I would like the camera, but nah, it’s good, it’s fun. It’s what you do it for. You don’t want to be like one of the last groups away from the action, you like to be in the action and one day hopefully I’m going to have to handle that action, so better decide early than late.

Q. You knew this was coming.

JED MORGAN: Tried to scoot out, but didn’t.

Q. In all seriousness, you’ve done a lot of ‑‑ you’ve achieved a lot of things. You must have known that if it progresses in that way that you would have to deal with the pressure and the situation?

JED MORGAN: Yeah, I knew it was coming. Like I’m excited for it, absolutely. No, I wasn’t afraid of it. I was actually really excited to come and do it. (Inaudible) say that on camera, but now I have.

Q. So the four things you’re working on, are they secrets you can’t tell us from yesterday?

JED MORGAN: A couple, yeah. Things you can’t verbalize because if you verbalize, they go away.

Q. Fair enough.

JED MORGAN: Yeah, keep them to yourself.