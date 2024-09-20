Tour Tip: Plotting Porter's path to the LPGA Tour - PGA of Australia

Queensland’s Cassie Porter has two events to lock up a LPGA Tour card for 2025. Here, her long-time coach Daniel Morrison outlines the approach they took to get her there.

Cassie has wanted to play in America from the time we started working together when she was just 14 years old.

There are elements of her game that we have worked on to make that possible but, more importantly, we had to work out what worked best for Cassie so that she could play her best golf.

Part of that process has been becoming comfortable in doing things differently.

Some players will tell you that they play their best golf 10 weeks into a stretch on tour.

That’s not Cassie.

In her last year as an amateur, I told her that I thought four to six weeks in a row was her max.

Now, the bulldog in Cassie compelled her to spend 13 weeks straight in the US last year for her rookie year on the Epson Tour and it took its toll.

She feeds off the energy of being around family and friends. That’s what makes her happy, and her happiness is our No.1 priority.

We decided that in her off weeks, she would fly home, put the clubs away for a short period and spend time with family and friends before ramping up practice for the next stretch. Be a 21-year-old and go back refreshed.

It’s not really the done thing but you have to be willing to go against the grain and do what’s best for the player.

Only then will you bring out their best.

Daniel Morrison is a PGA Professional with 20 years’ experience. He played on the PGA Tour of Australasia from 2006-2012, founded the Twin Waters Golf Academy and was an Acushnet club fitter from 2013-2015.