Strategy pays off for Stolz at Town of 1770 - PGA of Australia

The driver went untouched for two days as Andre Stolz extended his Order of Merit lead with a one-shot win at the Town of 1770 Agnes Water Legends Pro-Am north of Bundaberg.

One of the most unique events on the SParms PGA Legends Tour schedule, players tee it up for two rounds across two days on the nine-hole Town of 1770 Golf Course.

A veteran of 15 years on the Legends Tour, former Victorian club professional Wayne Rogers produced one of the most consistent rounds of his career to earn a share of the lead on day one.

Rogers had three birdies and six pars in his round of 3-under 31, matching Simon Tooman who had four birdies and a bogey at the par-3 fifth.

As Rogers struggled on day two it was Hervey Bay PGA Professional Chris Taylor who was first to make a move on day two.

Four birdies in his first eight holes had Taylor tracking for a round of 29 but an errant shot on his final hole – the par-5 second – would prove costly.

Taylor would go on to make bogey for a 2-under total, opening the door for Stolz to stake his claim.

Part of a three-way tie for the win at Yeppoon, Stolz shelved driver in favour of accuracy to find fairways he referred to as “super tight”.

It proved to be a sound strategy as he followed up an opening round of 1-under 33 with a 3-under 31 and a one-stroke victory from Mike Zilko (34-31).

The SParms PGA Legends Tour now moves south to Bargara for the two-day Bargara Legends Pro-Am.

