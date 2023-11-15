Stolz honoured to claim Glenn Joyner Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Order of Merit leader Andre Stolz has broken free of some indifferent form to claim the inaugural Glenn Joyner Australian Golf Club Legends Pro-Am at The Australian Golf Club.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house when Joyner triumphed at The Australian Golf Club 12 months ago in the midst of his fight against bowel cancer.

It would prove to be his final win on the PGA Legends Tour, Joyner passing away in August a week shy of his 59th birthday.

In a field boasting household names such as John Senden, Stephen Allan, Ian Baker-Finch and Rodger Davis, it was Stolz who came out on top, the former PGA TOUR winner finishing one clear of Scott Barr and Brendan Chant with a round of 2-under 70.

“I feel honoured to win the inaugural Glenn Joyner Pro-Am against probably the strongest field we’ve had all year,” said Stolz.

“I’ve never had much success around The Australian and, after the way I played last week at Richmond, I wasn’t expecting this.”

Stolz was also full of praise for the presentation of the golf course just two weeks out from the ISPS HANDA Australian Open.

“The course was amazing,” Stolz added.

“Probably the best fairways and slickest greens I’ve ever seen in Australia.

“I just wish I was playing the Australian Open this year.

“Thank you to Simon Jagot for running such a great event and to everyone that has helped me along the way.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Andre Stolz 70

T2 Scott Barr 71

T2 Brendan Chant 71

T4 Nigel Lane 72

T4 Stephen Allan 72

T4 David Bransdon 72

T4 John Senden 72

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour moves on to the New South Wales Golf Club on Wednesday for the New South Wales Golf Club Legends Pro-Am presented by Porsche Centre Sydney South.

