Sim, Munro go back-to-back at Queensland Foursomes - PGA of Australia

Good friends Michael Sim and Jack Munro have made it back-to-back Queensland PGA Foursomes Championships, winning by five strokes at Kooralbyn Valley Golf Course.

A highly-coveted championship won by the likes of Ian Baker-Finch and Jeff Woodland, Terry and John Price, Jeff Senior and Peter McWhinney and Ryan Haller and Wayne Perske, 100 PGA Professionals competed across three divisions over two rounds at the acclaimed Kooralbyn Valley layout.

In addition to the Foursomes Championship, there were trophies and prizemoney on offer for the leading two PGA Associates and the leading two over the age of 50 for the senior champions.

A two-time former winner with Matt Ballard in 2015 and 2018, Sim’s second victory in succession with Munro makes it four in total and a strong representation on the perpetual trophy.

“There are a lot of great names on that trophy and therefore to see mine on there a number of times is a great feeling,” said Sim.

“Foursomes is a tough game though I have been thankful I have had really good partners who are great communicators. I think that is a key to a good partnership.”

Sim and Munro were tied with Brenton Fowler and Mitch Dunbar after morning rounds of 1-under 71 but they separated themselves from the field with a 3-under 69 in the afternoon to finish five clear of Gavin Fairfax and Brett Rankin (75-70).

David Merriman and Don Edwards won the Queensland PGA Senior Foursomes Championship after rounds of 73 and 75 with Dylan Knox and Jordan Rooke taking out the Queensland PGA Associate Foursomes Championship by one stroke from Bailey Arnott and Josh Holbrook.

“There were some tough pin positions out there today and when combined with a really long course, it is pleasing to have been able to put a couple of solid rounds together,” said Merriman.

Knox and Rooke are both first year PGA Associates, Rooke playing Kooralbyn for the very first time.

“It isn’t an easy layout to play when you haven’t played here before,” Rooke admitted.

“Dylan guided me around the course nicely and we managed to keep the big numbers off the scorecard.”

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series now moves to New South Wales, starting with the Gunnedah Kelaher Industrial Pro-Am at Gunnedah Golf Club on Friday.

