Second Cathedral Invitational locked in for December - PGA of Australia

Many of Australia’s leading golfers, including Adam Scott, Cam Smith, Marc Leishman and Gabi Ruffels, will be on full display to the Victorian golfing public this December, with the second edition of the Cathedral Invitational announced today.

Golf fans can once again enjoy one of Australia’s most prestigious and exclusive golfing experiences, with the tournament to be held at the Cathedral Lodge & Golf Club in Thornton from December 5-6.

Several leading and emerging Australian golfing names have already committed to participate in the 2023 Cathedral Invitational. Alongside Adam Scott, Cam Smith, Marc Leishman and Gabi Ruffels will be inaugural 2022 Cathedral Invitational champion Nick Flanagan and Webex Players Series Murray River winner Sarah Jane Smith.

The Cathedral Invitational will be played as a 36-hole event over two days, competing over scaled tees with one overall winner walking away with the $100,000 first prize.

The tournament offers an inclusive fan opportunity, with an inside the ropes experience not usually available with the calibre of players participating in the event.

It is the only opportunity to witness the skill of Australia’s best golfers in Victoria for the remainder of the year, with the Australian Open, and the Australian PGA Championship held in Sydney and Brisbane.

Additionally, it will provide a rare opportunity for the general public to attend the Cathedral Lodge & Golf Club and enjoy its prestigious surroundings.

Adam Scott said:

“I’m really looking forward to coming back to Victoria for the 2023 Cathedral Invitational. It was such a great experience last year and a fun environment to play in. Cathedral Lodge is a remarkable venue, and I can’t wait to compete there again.”

Marc Leishman said:

“I can’t wait to come back to play in the 2023 Cathedral Invitational after a great experience last year. It is always exciting to get back to Victoria, and a great opportunity for golf fans to soak up the atmosphere of a magnificent course and see the game up close.”

Gabi Ruffels said:

“I’m excited to return to Victoria and be a part of the 2023 Cathedral Invitational, The event is a unique opportunity for fans to get up close with the best male and female golfers in Australia. Last year was a real thrill for me to play alongside Adam Scott, and I look forward to doing it all again and competing against some of Australia’s best players.”

David Evans (Cathedral Lodge & Golf Club Founder) said:

“We believe the Cathedral Invitational is a unique opportunity to showcase some of Australia’s greatest golfing talent in an up close and relaxed environment. Having someone of Cam’s ability commit to play demonstrates the growth of this tournament, alongside the return of Adam, Marc and Gabi. We look forward to hosting this unique tournament, welcoming fans to the Cathedral Lodge and Golf Club, and providing a golfing experience not to be forgotten, in addition to raising money for the Adam Scott Foundation supporting education for disadvantaged youth in regional Victoria.”

Tickets for the 2023 edition of the Cathedral Invitational are available from Ticketek.

Further information on the tournament is available at www.cathedralinvitational.com.au.