Rumford wins Cottesloe Open in three-way playoff - PGA of Australia

Brett Rumford’s proficiency with the putter came to the fore in the playoff as he claimed the 75th Sanwell Cottesloe Open at Cottesloe Golf Club.

After the wild and windy conditions of Round 1 players were greeted by perfect May weather for Sunday’s final round of the first event of the WA swing of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series.

Young gun Hayden Hopewell began the day with a two-stroke lead but he would be joined at nine-under by day’s end by Rumford and now part-time golfer Ollie Goss.

Rumford and Goss both shot rounds of four-under 68 on day two, Hopewell making an eagle at the par-5 14th in his round of two-under 70 to book a spot in the playoff.

A six-time winner on the DP World Tour, Rumford would be the first to play his approach shot at the first playoff hole after Goss and Hopewell both thumped their tee shots down the fairway yet the wily veteran made it count when it mattered.

Goss could only find the front fringe with his wedge shot and came up short with his birdie try. With Hopewell eyeing off a 12-foot birdie putt of his own, Rumford stepped up to convert a tricky 30-footer downhill over the ridge to make birdie and take the ascendancy.

When Hopewell’s birdie putt to extend the playoff slid past the hole, the title was Rumford’s.

Earlier it was Goss who made the early move.

He picked up three shots in the first four holes, including an eagle at the par-5 fourth.

Rumford, playing alongside Hopewell in the final group, also burst out of the blocks with three birdies in his first four holes to join Goss in the lead as Hopewell made bogey on three to fall one back.

The 2020 WA Open champion countered with two successive birdies on holes five and six to regain the lead.

The leaders traded pars throughout the middle stages of the round, setting up a tense conclusion down the stretch.

Three-time PGA Tour of Australasia winner Tom Power Horan set the clubhouse lead with a superb six-under 66 to finish at eight-under for the tournament.

When both Rumford and Hopewell dropped shots on the 12th hole, and Hopewell followed with another bogey on 13, Goss found himself with a two-stroke advantage.

Hopewell bounced back with his eagle on 14 to rejoin Goss in the lead momentarily.

A birdie on 16 elevated Goss to 10-under before an untimely bogey on 18 put him back into a tie for the lead at nine-under with Hopewell.

Rumford joined the pair with a birdie of his own on 17 and when both Hopewell and Rumford parred the last hole, a sudden death playoff would be required to split the trio.

In the Lyndsay Stephen Cottesloe Invitational being played concurrently, Scott Barr was victorious with a two-round total of 138 (six-under par), winning by four shots from WA’s Wayne Smith.

The low amateur winner was Joshua Greer with rounds of 69, 70 for a five-under total.

The next event on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series is Tuesday at The Green Lakelands Pro-Am at Lakelands Country Club.

Final scores