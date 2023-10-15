Robb king of Hilltop at Mollymook Senior Masters - PGA of Australia

A change to his putting grip and a new strategy on the greens proved a winning combination for Nicholas Robb at the Mollymook NSW Senior Masters.

Trailing by two at the start of Round 2, Robb’s putter proved pivotal in his second round of 1-under 71, the second-best of the day at Mollymook Golf Club’s Hilltop Course.

His 36-hole total of even par 144 was just enough to edge defending champion Chris Taylor (72) by a single shot with Adam Henwood (74) and Mark Boulton (75) sharing third.

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Playing the second round with Steven Conran and Roland Baglin, Robb turned in 2-under thanks to birdies on two, six and nine, his birdie at the par-3 ninth a mere formality after hitting his tee shot to just two feet.

Bogeys at 11 and 12 brought a host of players into the mix but a birdie on 14 and another brilliant tee shot at the par-3 17th secured a one-shot win.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I’m really happy with how I played. The game-plan going in was to try and minimise three-putts. I walked off scratching my head last year when I had three-putts and four-putts but this year I had one three-putt both rounds this time so I was pretty happy with that.

“I changed my putting grip recently which made a big difference. I felt much more solid over the short ones and my driver behaved. Hit the driver straight, make a few putts, you’re probably going to end up with a good score.

“I hit a really good shot into the ninth. I just held a 6-iron off on the wind and it ended up about two feet away. And then on 17 I hit an 8-iron and it just held up perfectly to about a foot behind the hole.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Nicholas Robb 73-71—144

2 Chris Taylor 73-72—145

T3 Adam Henwood 72-74—146

T3 Mark Boulton 71-75—146

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour stays on the New South Wales South Coast for the inaugural Links Shell Cove Legends Pro-Am at Links Shell Cove on Monday.