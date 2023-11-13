Renshaw names dream pairing for PGA Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Queensland and Australian cricketer Matt Renshaw wants to pair up with fellow left-hander Robert MacIntyre after playing his way into Wednesday’s Pro-Am for the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland.

With sporting stars and celebrities lining up to be part of the action next Wednesday with some of the world’s best golfers, Renshaw earned his spot by besting Brisbane Heat teammates Jimmy Peirson and Josh Brown in the final leg of the Australian PGA Sporting Teams Challenge.

Renshaw, Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos), Charlie Cameron (Brisbane Lions) and Jordan Petaia (Wallabies) will have the extra incentive of bragging rights for their respective codes.

A 7-marker who is a member at both Nudgee and Royal Queensland golf clubs, Renshaw (centre) used a bit of home course knowledge to edge Peirson (left) by a point at Nudgee’s Bulka Course.

He will now rub shoulders with the likes of Cameron Smith, Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee and Cam Davis yet wants a second chance to watch MacIntyre up close.

“My ideal playing partner would be Bob MacIntyre,” said Renshaw.

“I have a soft spot for him, being a lefty, and I was at the Scottish Open earlier this year when he was coming down the stretch.

“I was right in front of the 18th green when he sunk that putt to nearly win it, and that was pretty cool.

“He had the whole Scottish crowd right behind him and cheering him and then, unfortunately, Rory (McIlroy) had to come and spoil the party.

“Either him or Adam Scott.”

As a member at Royal Queensland, Renshaw will at least have a comfortable environment to step into despite the fact that it is not his normal sporting arena.

The 27-year-old has played 14 Tests for Australia and has some experience mixing with professional golf’s elite.

“I’ve played a few times with guys like Jason Scrivener and Jarryd Felton so it’s always a good day when you get to play with a pro.

“I’ve played the Queensland PGA Pro-Am a few times and I might have played the Aussie PGA at Royal Pines a few years ago.

“But Royal Queensland, RQ, it’s a beautiful course and I’m a member there as well so I’m excited to play the Pro-Am.

“Everyone is getting ready for it. I played the 17th yesterday and it’s a really nice hole anyway but I feel like it’s easier with the stands around. It feels like the green is not as undulating, there’s not the big run-off at the back. I said they should keep the stands there all the time.

“It just feels way cooler.”

And it is in the stands where you will likely find Renshaw once Round 1 gets underway next Thursday.

“I didn’t get to go last year because we were away but I was watching on the Sunday with the storm and Cam Smith coming down the straight,” said Renshaw.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to go a few days this year and watch and see how it’s done.”

