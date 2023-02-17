Pot split three ways at Cardinia Beaconhills Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Kris Mueck will take winning form into next week’s TPS Hunter Valley event after earning a share of victory at the Kwill Fabrications Cardinia Beaconhills Pro-Am south-east of Melbourne.

Oppressive heat and a lightning storm in the afternoon caused some disruption to play as Mueck, Euan Walters and Levi Burns all finished level with rounds of four-under 67.

Added to the field to contest TPS Hunter Valley at Cypress Lakes Resort starting Thursday, Mueck converted good form in the Thursday comp at Heathcote Golf Club into a first adidas PGA Pro-Am Series win in almost two years.

“I had a good round in my club comp yesterday and I built a little bit of confidence from that,” said Mueck.

“But you never know what golf offers up so I was trying to stay positive for the start of the round and see how we go from there.

“I got into the TPS next week so it’s good to be trending for that.

“I played Cypress Lakes last year so looking forward to getting back up there and having a crack.”

The PGA Professional at Portsea Golf Club, Burns did the majority of his best work early in the round.

A birdie at three was followed by an eagle at four and then another birdie at six to reach four-under approaching the turn.

He briefly got to five-under with a birdie at 14 but handed it back with a dropped shot at the next, parring his way in to claim a share of top spot.

Unlike Mueck, Burns is now due to get back to his day job and provide lessons for the membership at Portsea.

“Not much competitive stuff for me,” Burns said of his immediate playing schedule. “Maybe Heidelberg pro-am and Keysborough pro-am is about all I’ve got planned at the moment.”

A member of the PGA TOUR in 2005, Walters on the other hand is scheduling tournaments across two tours.

The 52-year-old is already a winner on the SParms PGA Legends Tour and intends to ramp up his appearances amongst the over-50s over the course of the year.

“It’s going to be busy this year. I’m going to play most of the Legends Tour events so really looking forward to competing and getting back into it,” said Walters, the 2004 Jacob’s Creek Open champion.

“I’m practising a bit and still trying to get better, even at my old age. I think I am, but maybe I’m being delusional.”

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series now moves to Devonport Country Club for the Devonport Country Club Pro-Am on Tuesday.