PGA Institute: Ashley Anh Dinh’s journey so far as an international student living in Melbourne - PGA of Australia

Ashley Anh Dinh is an international student studying a Diploma of Golf Management through the PGA Institute, and studies on-site at the PGA Learning Hub at Sandhurst.

Originally from Vietnam, the now 20-year-old also spent time in Canada while she was growing up. Like many others, Ashley’s golfing passion started at a young age.

Her dad was one of the top amateurs in Vietnam, and he helped Ashley make the decision to come to Australia to study.

Ashley was studying a business degree at home but wanted to align her future career more with her true passions. Tossing up between fashion and golf, her father asked her a simple question; ‘which do you prefer?’

“Obviously golf! I would always choose golf,” she said.

“Since I was young, the environment golf has given me has always been good. I get to meet a lot of new people playing golf and learn about their job and their life.”

Her father did some online research, along with talking to others in the Vietnamese golf industry and worked out the PGA Institute, based at Sandhurst, was the perfect place for Ashley to harness and build on her passion for golf.

Ashley is loving being in Melbourne and especially at Sandhurst. The kind hospitality and facilities have been a stand-out.

“We get unlimited range balls, and access to 36-holes, the North Course and the Champions Course,” said Ashley excitedly.

“All of the staff are so nice and have been helpful in planning my next journey.”

And plans for her next journey are well under way. Once she completes her Diploma in Golf Management, Ashley hopes to undertake the Membership Pathway Program to become a PGA Professional.

Being around Sandhurst has been incredible for Ashley’s golf, and the inviting community of members have also welcomed her as one of their own.

She was approached on the range by a Sandhurst member to join their regular playing group, and after learning Ashley was on the search for a new place to live, this same member invited her to move into their spare room.

Her new home overlooks the 17th green of the Champions Course, and being only walking distance from classes, it’s the perfect place for Ashley to make her golf career aspirations come true.

Ashley’s passion for the PGA Institute is evident, and as for her advice for those thinking about studying:

“Just do it! Everything happens for a reason, so just do it,” she said.

The PGA Institute provides a wide range of career outcomes from school leavers to those currently working in the industry and looking to upskill. It is the perfect place to combine your passion for golf with your career.

If you want to find out more about studying at the PGA Institute, there is an upcoming Careers in Golf Open Day at the PGA Learning Hub in Sandhurst on Saturday, September 23. RSVP Here.