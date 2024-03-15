Part 2: 14 shots that defined the 2023/2024 season - PGA of Australia

The National Tournament presented by BMW is almost at the halfway mark, the event signalling the conclusion to the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season for 2023/2024. As we prepare to see who will claim the final title, we are counting down 14 shots that defined this season.

9. SIMON HAWKES – Final Round, WA OPEN

Chasing his second Tour win, Simon Hawkes made things interesting after starting the final round of the Nexus Advisernet/Bowra & O’Dea WA Open with a four-shot lead.

Spending the day locked in battle with veteran Jason Norris, Hawkes finally pulled clear late in the day before closing stages that bore remarkable similarities with his 2018 Vic Open win.

Hitting four-iron for his second, Hawkes left a bunker shot of some 40 metres, one he struck near perfectly with an open-faced 9-iron to five feet and victory.

“The weirdest thing for me is that it was identical to the Vic Open,” Hawkes said.

“I had a driver and I had a 4-iron into the green. I hit into a greenside bunker and then got up-and-down from the greenside bunker to win the tournament.

“I don’t know if that’s my formula for winning golf tournaments, but I said to my caddie, ‘I wish I could make it a little easier’. Four-shot lead up the last next time please.”

8. BRETT COLETTA – Final Round, Vic Open

Continuing his career revival after a win the previous season, Brett Coletta found himself in a dogfight on the final day of the Vic Open with Jordan Zunic.

With neither player giving an inch on Sunday, and both knowing the value of a victory at 13th Beach, Coletta pulled clear late in the final round, but saved his best till last at the par-5 18th.

The Victorian uncorked a brilliant fairway wood for his second shot to find the green and reduce the pressure filled walk to the 72nd green, where he would ultimately take par and a two-shot win.

“This is pretty big. I’m pretty emotional inside,” Coletta said.

“I know I’m able to win out here in the smaller events, the tier twos I suppose. The next level is to really up your game and win these bigger ones.

“This was one of those times when it was my time I guess.”

Highlights of the men's final round at the 2024 #VicOpen Championships pic.twitter.com/eW6YbnDu08 — Golf Australia ⛳️ (@GolfAust) February 4, 2024

7. PHOENIX CAMPBELL – Final Round, QLD PGA

Phoenix Campbell found himself in the mix at the Queensland PGA on the final day as players and fans alike tried to pick a winner from the congested leaderboard.

Needing a birdie to reach nine-under and set the clubhouse mark, Campbell stepped up to the par-3 18th at Nudgee Golf Club and hit a 7-iron that will live long in his memory and tournament history where the then 22-year-old became the first amateur winner.

His approach finished six feet behind the hole, with the resulting bridie giving him the trophy by a shot.

“I knew the 7-iron was a good club,” Campbell said.

“Walking up there, it was never going to be anything other than that.

“I said to Ben, my caddie, on the tee, we were talking about line and I said, ‘I’m going dead at it. Let’s have a crack.’

“I was a little bit amped up. It definitely went a bit further but it was good to come back and have a crack at the putt.”

From out of nowhere, amateur Phoenix Campbell sets the clubhouse lead at 9-under 🔥#QLDPGA pic.twitter.com/VCCkOHR11B — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) November 5, 2023

6. KAZUMA KOBORI – Final Round, Webex Players Series Victoria

Kazuma Kobori has enjoyed one of the most remarkable starts to a professional career in recent memory throughout this season, with a clutch moment at Rosebud a standout.

Having claimed his first win in the pro ranks the week prior, Kobori was looking to become the first player to win twice in a row since Adam Scott in 2013.

In a head-to-head fight with Mat Goggin on the final day of the Webex Players Series Victoria, Kobori was left with a downhill 12-foot putt for birdie at the 18th to seal victory and avoid extra holes.

The Kiwi doing what has now become expected with his putter in hand when he calmly rolled it in dead in the centre of the cup.

“I was very nervous as you probably saw. A few tips that my coach gave me just came back to me. I just took my time, and then the putt wasn’t difficult. It was dead straight. I had it there, and I knew it was going to drop,” Kobori said.