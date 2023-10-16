New No.1 looking to cash in at home - PGA of Australia

South Australian Lachlan Barker will treat a rare home game like any other week on tour after climbing into the top spot on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit.

Champion Ben Eccles was the big mover at the WA PGA Championship as the chase for Order of Merit points heats up, the 28-year-old Victorian climbing into third place with his five-stroke win in Kalgoorlie.

Victorious at the PNG Open in May, Barker was in the pack of those giving chase to Eccles in Sunday’s final round, shooting 2-under 70 to finish tied for third with New Zealand’s Kit Bittle.

Earning 61 Order of Merit points saw Barker leapfrog both Daniel Gale and Simon Hawkes into first spot ahead of this week’s latest addition to the Webex Players Series, the Webex Players Series South Australia.

Host course this week, Willunga Golf Club, is across the road from Barker’s childhood home, providing the rare opportunity to sleep in his own bed, enjoy mum’s home-cooked meals and walk to the golf course each day.

But despite the unique circumstances, Barker is determined to stick to his routine and extend his advantage in the season-long points race.

“The way I’m going to go ahead and treat it is just like any other week,” Barker insisted.

“I’m sure there might be some external things that I’ll be doing away from golf but apart from that, treating it like every other week.

“Being in routine is when I play my best. Yes, it means a lot, I’m definitely in the points race and points mean a lot at this point but the way to get them is to do the same thing I do every week.

“If I go and treat it differently I don’t see myself getting the result I want.

“No added pressure, treat it like any other week, do my thing.”

What a week in the desert 🏜 🙌#WAPGA — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) October 15, 2023

Eccles’ sudden elevation into third bears a remarkable similarity to that of last year’s Order of Merit winner and fellow Kalgoorlie conqueror, David Micheluzzi.

After spending more than five years playing in Europe and a year split between the Asian Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia last year, Eccles was close to quitting altogether.

After earning his Australasian Tour card back in April, he and coach Grant Field made the Aussie summer his sole focus.

It yielded the ultimate result with a win that was eight years in the making and which has provided even greater clarity for what is to come.

“I can book all my travel now,” said Eccles, whose Q School category did not guarantee him starts in every event this summer.

“I may not have even gotten into the Australian Open and the Australian PGA and New Zealand Open but this changes a lot.

“It puts me in a position on the Order of Merit that I have wanted to be in for a while.”

The top three on the Order of Merit at the completion of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season earn cards on the DP World Tour in 2025. The winner of the Order of Merit also receives a spot in the field at The Open Championship.

Order of Merit through WA PGA Championship

1 Lachlan Barker 235.64 (4)

2 Simon Hawkes 196.21 (3)

3 Ben Eccles 194.42 (3)

4 Daniel Gale 190.00 (1)

5 Chris Crabtree 114.31 (3)

6 Haydn Barron 107.00 (2)

7 Jason Norris 89.00 (2)

7 Connor McKinney 89.00 (2)

9 Michael Wright 83.29 (4)

10 Andrew Campbell 80.58 (4)

Photo: Jarrod Lucas/PGA of Australia