Mitchell cruises to WA Associate crown - PGA of Australia

Victorian Joel Mitchell has set his sights on more state success after cruising to an eight-stroke victory at the ADH Club Car WA PGA Associate Championship at Chequers Golf Club.

Runner-up at the Victorian PGA Associate Championship at Tocumwal in April, Mitchell took what appeared to be an unassailable six-stroke advantage into the fourth and final round on Tuesday.

That margin ballooned to eight when Lakelands Country Club Associate Daniel Hoeve double-bogeyed the first hole of the day, Mitchell maintaining his eight-stroke lead until the very end.

A third-year Associate at Rosanna Golf Club in Melbourne, Mitchell will now turn his attention to the NSW/ACT PGA Associate Championship at Tura Beach Country Club starting next Tuesday followed by the Queensland PGA Associate Championship in October.

It’s all part of making his final year as a PGA Associate one where he maximises his playing opportunities.

“I always had eyes for playing a lot more this year, especially late last year when I was having a bit of success in the pro-ams,” said Mitchell.

“I’ll keep that going for the rest of the year and hopefully win a couple more.

“All that’s changed really is that I’m playing more days during the week rather than playing a match on Monday and then trying to get to the range.

“A lot more golf during the week has helped.”

With Hoeve’s early stumble, a closing round of 2-over 73 and 2-under total was enough for Mitchell to record a comfortable win.

One-under through 12 holes, Mitchell dropped four shots in the space of three holes but steadied with a birdie at 16 to keep the likes of Hoeve at bay.

“I tend to be a very aggressive player so taking the foot off the gas is not a style I like,” Mitchell added.

“I tend to feel a bit claustrophobic when I’m doing that so I had to still be aggressive.

“The game plan doesn’t change at all, it’s more a case of not letting the lead slip and to try and build it if possible.

“Even though today’s result in terms of the individual round wasn’t amazing and not what I was looking for, there was a little bit of a hiccup late in the round but I was able to hold it together.”

After his unfortunate start Hoeve closed with a round of 4-over 75 to snare outright second, seven shots clear of Jeffrey Ahn (79) from Hartfield Country Club.

