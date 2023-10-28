Meronk locked in for Fortinet Australian PGA Championship - PGA of Australia

Poland’s Adrian Meronk will attempt to win the second leg of the Aussie golf majors double – the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship – after confirming he will return to Australia for the Summer of Golf for a second straight year.

The winner of the ISPS HANDA Australian Open at this first attempt last year, Meronk is one of the rising stars of European golf, improving his ranking to inside the top 50 in the world at No.46 in the latest standings.

Since his Open win by five strokes ahead of Australian Adam Scott at Victoria Golf Club last December, Meronk has won two more DP World Tour titles – the Italian Open and last week’s Andalucia Masters – to his career victories total to four.

He has also confirmed he will defend his title at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open at The Australian and The Lakes golf clubs on November 30-December 3.

“I am extremely excited to be heading back to Australia to defend the Stonehaven Cup, as well as returning to Brisbane for the Australian PGA,” Meronk said.

“Hopefully I’ll be leaving with another trophy after a successful two weeks in Australia.”

Meronk joins a strong PGA field that includes defending champion Cameron Smith, as well as fellow leading Australians Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee and Cam Davis.

The entry list also includes the 2022 champion Jed Morgan and reigning Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit champion David Micheluzzi.

PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman said Meronk’s entry was just the start of a big international contingent heading to the PGA.

“We’re on the countdown now to what should be another wonderful Fortinet Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland,” he said.

“We’re delighted to welcome Adrian Meronk back to Australia after his very successful visit here last year which led to even more success for him in Europe in 2023.

“With the co-sanctioning agreement we have in place with the DP World Tour, there will be 60 of Adrian’s counterparts joining us for both the PGA and Open which adds even more quality and depth to both events.”

Tickets for both the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and ISPS HANDA Australian Open are available via ticketek.com

The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship is supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland, and Brisbane City Council via Brisbane Economic Development Agency.