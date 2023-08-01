'Lucky' Taylor triumphs at Meadowbrook - PGA of Australia

Hervey Bay’s Chris Taylor had a self-confessed “lucky day” to capture the William (Bill) Beattie Henderson Memorial Cup on the SParms PGA Legends Tour today.

Taylor carded a 4-under 68 at Meadowbrook Golf Club to score a one-shot win over fellow Queenslander David Fearns and West Australian Robert Mitchell.

The field of 52 senior professionals were greet with great conditions at Meadowbrook thanks to the greens staff who have been hard at work on their 27-hole layout which has been hit with a number of floods in recent years.

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Setting the tone for what was to come, Taylor birdied his opening hole, the par-4 eighth, and was 3-under for the day before his only bogey of the round came at the par-5 18th.

Birdies at the first and third followed by a run of pars was enough to secure the one-shot win.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

Taylor said: “I had an absolute cracking day. I think I was sitting next to a little Irishman all day because a bit of a luck of the Irish came my way today.

“I’ve been playing well lately, but just needed a bit of luck to go my way. I made a few putts for a change.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

68: Chris Taylor

69: David Fearns, Robert Mitchell

70: Terry Price, Lucien Tinkler

NEXT UP

The Legends switch to foursomes play on August 7 when they head to Kooralbyn Valley for the Queensland PGA Senior Foursomes Championship.

Photo: Meadowbrook Golf Club co-owner Tom Linskey, Chris Taylor and Meadowbrook Golf Operations Manager Darren Rodgers.