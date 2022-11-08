Luck secures status on Korn Ferry Tour in 2023 - PGA of Australia

West Australian Curtis Luck has earned eight starts at the beginning of the Korn Ferry Tour season after finishing tied for 12th at Final Stage of Qualifying School in Georgia.

A winner on tour two years ago at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Luck’s exempt status expired at the end of the 2022 season, a season in which he had just one top-10 result and ended the year 96th on the points list.

That necessitated a return to Q School where he successfully secured starts in the first eight events of the new season.

Season solidified 💪



The top 40 and ties have earned guaranteed starts for 2023. pic.twitter.com/XlBPtFodQB — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) November 7, 2022

Just two strokes off the lead following Round 1, Luck was never far from the top 10, moving up three spots in Monday’s final round with a two-under 69.

Medalist Bo Hoag earned fully exempt status for the 2023 season while those who finished between second and 10th are guaranteed entry into the first 12 events and are exempt from the first two reshuffles.

Luck was in the group of 11-40 on the leaderboard who will have eight events to make an early impression while fellow Australians Dimitrios Papadatos (72, T59) and Aaron Pike (WD after three rounds) have conditional status, earning their way into Final Stage courtesy of their finish on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit.