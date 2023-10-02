Lonard triumphs at childhood course - PGA of Australia

Peter Lonard returned to the golf course he played and made even more happy memories by clinching the Hahn Shelly Beach Legends Pro-Am.

The multiple PGA Tour of Australia winner, who was a junior member at Shelly Beach Golf Club, shot a round of five-under-par 67 to beat Roland Baglin and Euan Walters by a single shot on the final leg of the PGA Legends Tour’s NSW Central Coast swing.

The win was Lonard’s first for the year, although he’s only had seven starts during 2023, including two runner-up finishes.

Chairman and Life Member of the PGA of Australia, Rodger Davis, took out the Super Seniors with a round of +5, one shot ahead of Greg Hohnen, and presented a signed poster to the Shelley Beach club as a small token of appreciation for hosting the Legends Pro Am.

HOW THE WINNING SCORE UNFOLDED

Lonard’s round included seven birdies and two bogeys. He started with back-to-back birdies at the first and second to set the tone for the day and sealed his win with two birdies in his final four holes.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

”The course was incredible. It was in perfect condition and we got very lucky because there was no wind which doesn’t happen too often here,” Lonard said.

“The whole week has been incredible. We’ve played a lot of good courses and winning here is a nice way to finish.

“All week I’d played okay but there were a couple of disasters each day that cost me so I wasn’t very happy going home last night.

“But today I didn’t make that one big number to stifle me during the round.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

-5 (66): Peter Lonard

-4 (67): Roland Baglin, Euan Walters

-2 (69): Anthony Summers, Lucien Tinkler, Michael Graham

-1 (70): Adam Henwood

NEXT UP

It’s a short break for the PGA Legends Tour with the next event, the Tooheys St Georges Basin Legends Pro-Am, coming up on October 10-11 as the start of the NSW South Coast swing.