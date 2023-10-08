LIVE: WA Open final round - PGA of Australia

Tasmanian Simon Hawkes has just teed off in the final round as he seeks to close out victory at the Nexus Advisernet/Bowra & O’Dea WA Open at Joondalup Country Club.

Awarded to the WA Open champion, the Roy Paxton Bowl carries names such as Greg Norman, Kel Nagle, Gary Player, Graham Marsh and Ian Baker-Finch.

Terry Gale is a six-time WA Open champion and will be on hand for the official presentations to present the Terry Gale Cup to the leading amateur.

Following three successive rounds of 5-under 67, Hawkes is in prime position to add to his only previous victory on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, the 2018 Vic Open.

Who will be crowned #WAOpen champion? — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) October 8, 2023

Veteran Jason Norris is his nearest challenger while rookies and Joondalup members Connor McKinney and Josh Greer will be out to produce some Sunday fireworks on their home course.

Final round coverage is live and exclusive on Fox Sports through Foxtel and Kayo, with coverage to start at 2.30pm AEDT.