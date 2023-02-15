LIVE: Tighe sets cracking pace at TPS Sydney - PGA of Australia

New South Welshman Lincoln Tighe has surged to a share of the lead through nine holes of the TPS Sydney event at Bonnie Doon Golf Club in Sydney.

Presented by Webex and hosted by NRL great Braith Anasta, the third tournament in this year’s Webex Players Series has again drawn a quality field of male and female professionals.

Runner-up at the Vic PGA at Moonah Links, Tighe made the turn on top of the leaderboard at four-under courtesy of an eagle at the par-5 14th and birdies at 15, 16 and 18.

He was joined on four-under by Queenslander Charlie Dann who had four birdies on the front nine to go out in 33 with defending champion Jarryd Felton and James Marchesani also getting to four-under early in their rounds.

England’s Charlotte Thomas, American Emma Talley and Aussie Kelsey Bennett are the leading women at three-under, level with New South Welshmen Daniel Gale and Andrew Evans and Tasmanian Simon Hawkes.

The final two rounds of TPS Sydney will feature junior and All Abilities fields and will be broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports from 2.30pm Saturday and 12.30pm Sunday AEDT.

Click here for live scores.